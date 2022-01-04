New Division Focused On Manufacturing Marketing by Idea Marketing Group
Chicago Web Design and Marketing agency launches new division for manufacturers highlighting expertise, skills, and related content
New potential clients searching for the best agency to find solutions for their current issues will find a targeted site emphasizing our expertise and experience in their field.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A top web design agency for manufacturers, Idea Marketing Group based, is excited to announce the recent website launch of their Manufacturing Division. As web development and digital marketing experts, they’ve worked with clients across the US and plan to showcase their industry-specific work through these new sites as part of their continued growth strategy.
— Darren Fox
The ultimate goal of Idea’s new manufacturing division is demonstrating the past portfolio projects and industry-specific knowledge and solutions as a custom manufacturing web designer. They’ve worked with numerous clients within the field and understand what is necessary for success. Some notable past clients include Raptor Tech, MIRWEC Coating, NAI Group, and Precision Gauge.
Through these industry-specific projects, Idea demonstrates to new potential clients their knowledge and experience in best manufacturing web design. Previously the Idea website portfolio encompassed projects from each of their areas of industry expertise including CPG, E-commerce, and Healthcare or Non-Profit.
By creating this new division, Idea will improve the searchability and visibility of their past projects within the manufacturing industry. By using proven SEO methods and displaying relevant content the new division site will rank higher during relevant or related searches. The site contains the areas of expertise and custom solutions that Idea can provide to manufacturing companies. Each of the displayed past clients includes an in-depth case study analysis regarding the project overview, goals, and the key components of success. New manufacturing clients can view the various projects and determine which solutions or projects most closely align with their business needs.
“The new manufacturing division is just one more component of the key strategy to position Idea as the leading manufacturing web design and marketing agency in the region,” says President and Founder Darren Fox, “New potential clients searching for the best agency to find solutions for their current issues will find a targeted site emphasizing our expertise and experience in their field.”
Idea Marketing Group encourages everyone within the manufacturing and industrial sectors to visit and explore the new website division. Even those who aren’t currently considering a redesign may discover elements or solutions that will improve their organization or key features to include in their next redesign. The manufacturing web design and marketing projects provide a library of resources and solutions for any industrial business seeking improvement, or manufacturing marketing services.
Idea Marketing Group is a marketing agency known for web design and development and expertise in manufacturing marketing. Since 2009, they have built hundreds of websites and managed marketing campaigns reaching millions of people for top brands and businesses throughout the nation. Services include branding, strategy, UI/UX design, content marketing, search engine optimization, website support, and digital advertising. Everything a website needs to dominate in search rankings. They are consistently rated as a top web design agency by Clutch.co.
Darren Fox
Idea Marketing Group
+1 312-300-6841
email us here