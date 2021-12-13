Get to Know the Maine DOE Team: Meet Stephanie Fyfe

Manie DOE Team member Stephanie Fyfe is being highlighted this week as part of the Get to Know the Maine DOE Team Campaign. Learn a little more about Stephanie in the question and answer below.

What are your roles with DOE?

I serve as the Team Coordinator for certification. In this role, the team issues credentials and assists applicants through the requirements in order to join the educator workforce.

What do you like best about your job?

I thoroughly enjoy working with our small, but mighty, team. Just knowing that we have received more than 31,000 applications so far in 2021, and we have assisted more than double that many people makes me incredibly proud of the work of the team and proud that there are so many people looking to work for and support our Maine students.

How or why did you decide on this career?

After having worked as an administrator in a national public system of schools and in international private education, I realized that I wanted to come back home and work in education that impacted Maine students.

What do you like to do outside of work for fun?

I thoroughly enjoy spending time with my husband and two teenage daughters. I also serve as a volunteer coach, care for a menagerie of pets including a bearded dragon, and reading whenever there is a spare moment.