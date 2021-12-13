An Assortment of Gift Options Fit for Friends, Partner, Family, and Other Loved Ones
From fit to fabulous with these gifts for friends and family.LAKE WALES, FL, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If you’ve been thinking about buying your loved ones gifts to take them into the new year, we’ve simplified the search process below. The assortment of gift options compiled are fit for your friends, partner, family, and other loved ones in your life. It's time to say that you care.
Gifts for the Fitness Lover
Copper Joe Compression Leg Sleeve
Compression gear always makes a great therapeutic gift during the holidays. Whether it’s for an athlete recovering from a hard workout, or someone dealing with circulatory issues, these copper-infused leg sleeves promote recovery and circulation comfortably.
https://amzn.to/3IyKwh1
Elvire Foam Roller Muscle Set
Work out kinks and strains with the Elvire Foam Roller Muscle Set, the portable fitness equipment made to enhance performance, strength, agility, and balance for swift relief and recovery. The Premium, High-Density EVA Foam Roller kneads deep into your muscles to release tight knots and relax fascia.
https://amzn.to/3oE9bZn
Power Press
Let's start with the guys on the list who love a great chest, bicep, and back workout. The original Power Press push-up board is an innovative, complete push-up training system that offers users 30+ combination positions to target, strengthen, and sculpt, all while engaging the core from the comfort of your home. Perfect for beginners and professionals alike.
https://amzn.to/3q13swz
247 Viz Reflective Running Vest
Keep the runner in your family safe with the Reflective Running Vest by 247 Viz. Made from a bright neon, breathable polyester material with large reflective patches for 360-degree visibility, the vest––available for men and women–– is a top-pick amongst runners.
https://amzn.to/31Jkirt
Copperjoint - Arch Support Compression Socks
Unlike other foot sleeve compression support, this foot compression sleeve provides superior comfort and maximum support. With 20-30 mmHg of compression, these high-performance compression foot socks give you the stability you need. Copper’s unique properties help eliminate foul smell allowing you to wear your sleeve longer without the worry of offending those around you at the gym or work.
https://amzn.to/3oFnxsz
Luxury Gifts That Pamper
Luxe England Royal Gift Box
Luxe England’s Royal Queen Gift Box is the epitome of British luxury and elegance and will make any woman feel like royalty. Designed in the UK, the Queen Gift Box oozes style, sophistication, and elegance and is the perfect choice for that remarkable woman in your life, no matter the occasion.
https://amzn.to/31BmfGx
Seven Minerals - Deep Relaxation bath flakes
Seven Minerals Deep Relaxation Bath Flakes are made with the purest magnesium available. Why magnesium? We use it for over 300 chemical reactions in the body, and when we are low, it affects our nervous system - producing tension, anxiety, and difficulty relaxing. Combined with USDA Organic Essential Oils, you’ll feel a wave of calm within just 20-30 minutes.
https://amzn.to/3GwMLPU
Lotus Linen - Women Plush Robe
A soft, fluffy robe always makes a beautiful gift for any woman on your list. This plush robe will feel smooth and luxurious against her skin and is made with the finest, lightweight materials to provide her with the luxurious feel she desires all year long. Available in various colors and lengths, this is the perfect gift for mom, sister, or friend.
https://amzn.to/3ECKgLs
Peach Foot Peel Mask
Say hello to baby soft feet in only ten days! The Viral Plantifique Foot Peel Mask, with over 84M Views on Social Media, is the perfect gift for anyone suffering from calloused or dry feet! The gentle formula is suitable for all and will get rid of dry skin.
https://amzn.to/3dAmtQz
Gifts for the Entertainer
Home Euphoria Charcuterie Board with Ramekins
Give the gift of happy memories with the Home Euphoria Charcuterie Board, the perfect gift for the entertainer in your life. The charcuterie board is made with excellent craftsmanship and attention to detail and is a cut above the competition.
https://amzn.to/31JpY4O
Elixir Champagne Glasses
Excite her senses with a set of champagne flutes from Elixir glassware, making savoring a demi-sec, extra dry, extra sweet champagnes, cava, or prosecco a special occasion!
https://amzn.to/30cgApD
Life Sutra - Social Genius
Here's a card game the whole family will enjoy! Developed by a renowned psychologist, Life Sutra Social Genius will help players develop and improve their communications skills, such as public speaking and active listening, and boost confidence and assertiveness. Social Genius is sure to be a hit at your next party or family gathering, and the game is inclusive to kids six and up and has family-friendly editions.
https://amzn.to/31C4h6Q
Konario – The game for every sense!
Gift them a memory matching game like no other that they will enjoy playing for years to come. Konario is an absolutely ONE-OF-A-KIND adult & kids memory game for all your senses. SOUND, SIGHT, TOUCH, SMELL & even TASTE! You may have tried brain games & visual matching games, but you don't often exercise all five senses at once.
https://amzn.to/30ar5tq
Fidget Marble Maze Sensory Toy
The Fidget Marble Maze Toy is a gift you may want to share with your child so buy two! This enjoyable sensory toy is perfect for anyone looking to de-stress, focus, or improve fine motor skills. The soft, multicolored mat game features an internal marble to push through the winding maze of twists and turns.
https://bit.ly/3rSiZBd
TalkWorks - Nintendo Switch Steering Wheels
The TALKWORKS Steering Wheel Controllers for Nintendo Switch transform your joy-con controller into a deluxe steering wheel for Mario Kart and other switch wheel racing games. This Mario Kart Wheel for Nintendo Switch will entertain the whole family for hours and has the perfect fit for users of all ages.
https://amzn.to/3pFDFK8
