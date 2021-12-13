Ben Affleck details his new role and how we see films lately at "The Tender Bar premiere"

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ben Affleck at The Tender Bar premiere in Hollywood

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez looked loved-up as they attended the premiere of the coming-of-age drama feature, The Tender Bar, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday evening.

Ben spent time with several of his co-stars, including Tye Sheridan, Lily Rabe and Christopher Lloyd, at the debut of the feature, which is based on J. R. Moehringer's book of the same name. Fernando Escovar of FabTV spoke with Ben about how we see movies and his role in The Tender Bar.

The Tender Bar arrives in US theaters December 17th and Prime Video on January 7.

Directed by Academy Award® Winner George Clooney
Written by Academy Award® Winner William Monahan
Based on the Pulitzer Prize winning author J.R. Moehringer's memoir
"The Tender Bar"

Starring Academy Award® Winner Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan, Christopher Lloyd, Lily Rabe

The Tender Bar tells the story of J.R. (Sheridan), a fatherless boy growing up in the glow of a bar where the bartender, his Uncle Charlie (Affleck), is the sharpest and most colorful of an assortment of quirky and demonstrative father figures. As the boy’s determined mother (Rabe) struggles to provide her son with opportunities denied to her — and leave the dilapidated home of her outrageous if begrudgingly supportive father (Christopher Lloyd) — J.R. begins to gamely, if not always gracefully, pursue his romantic and professional dreams — with one foot persistently placed in Uncle Charlie’s bar. The Tender Bar is based on the best-selling memoir of the same name by J.R. Moehringer.

