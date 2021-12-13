Betterez and Pacific Western Transportation Embark on Digitization Journey for Red Arrow and Ebus

Betterez' innovative Bus & Coach platform for sales and inventory management is now being used at PWT’s industry-leading Red Arrow and Ebus brands

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “While the Pandemic has hit the travel and transportation industry especially hard, forward-thinking Motorcoach Operators are using this time to plan for medium to longer term goals and are doubling down on their digitization efforts,” notes Mike Van Horn, Senior VP at Betterez. “Pacific Western is a leading Canadian transportation brand. We are very excited they have placed their trust in Betterez for the Red Arrow and Ebus components of their company-wide technology upgrade.”

The partners went live with a “Phase 1” earlier this year, and over the next several months will be deploying modern solutions for the customer journey. These enhancements include such as first/last mile solutions, parking integrations, ancillary revenue optimizations, validated special fares for travel partners. The solution will strengthen the company’s sales strategy to capitalize on any revenue opportunity by enabling seamless ticketing experiences via E-commerce, point of sale, call center, on-board bus and third-party agencies.

Dan Finley, Vice President, Motorcoach at Pacific Western declared, “We’re confident that Betterez will help us further innovate and advance our leadership in Canadian Mobility. During our system evaluation process, they demonstrated a strong understanding of where Mobility is headed and continually offered a collaborative approach to our diverse set of requirements.”

Mike Van Horn also commented, “It is also great to see Pacific Western take a data driven approach by using Microsoft’s Power BI as an external application on top of the Betterez data set. With Betterez at the core, we have an opportunity to develop a reference architecture that delivers on the higher level of business process and system integration that the long-distance intercity bus industry continues to aspire to.”

The companies entered into a multi-year agreement; having kicked-off their implementation in late March 2021 and already gone live with multiple companies and brands, Pacific Western’s modernization journey is well underway and will better position them for growth as Covid subsides and numerous Mobility marketplace opportunities appear.

If you are interested in a partner who can deliver leading-edge Mobility Solutions, please contact John Stepovy, Director Business Development for PWT at john@corp.pwt.ca

To learn more about the Betterez sales & inventory management travel SaaS, contact us at sales@betterez.com

About Betterez: Founded in 2011, Betterez is a venture-backed, modern Software-as-a-Service for Bus & Coach sales and inventory management. Betterez’ industry leading multi-tenant architecture delivers more features, faster, at a lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), ensuring Motorcoach Operators never fall behind again with their Technology.

About Pacific Western: Launched in 1957, PWT is a family owned and operated Canadian company that holds leadership positions in four lines of business; Employee Transportation, Motorcoach, Student Transportation, and Transit. The company employees over 5,000 team members across Canada who are dedicated to the mission of getting their passengers Safely Home.