Betterez adds Skylynx Airport Shuttle to “Air2Bus” Inventory; Signs with Roam Transit to Implement Capacity Management

Airport Transfer from Vancouver (YVR) to several mountain and downtown locations

Betterez adds Vancouver Skylynx Airport Shuttle to “Air2Bus” Inventory; Signs with Alberta Public Transit Agency to Implement Capacity Management.

TORONTO, CANADA, May 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Betterez, a travel technology platform with innovative solutions in sales and inventory management for the Bus & Coach Industry, announced today new engagements that continue to diversify its customer use cases for airport shuttle and public transit inventory.

“As Betterez continues to expand our Software-as-a-Service out-of-the-box functionality, as well as offer key features as ‘modules,’ for example Revenue Management, the diversification of customer use cases on our sales & inventory management platform continues to multiply,” notes Mike Van Horn, senior vice president at Betterez. “Our platform has been effectively used as a differentiator in the bus & motorcoach ground travel segment for use cases including high end luxury, intercity, airport shuttle, casino shuttle, commuter, corporate employee and public transit agencies.”

Our Air2Bus initiative is integrating air and bus airport transfers, and Betterez has now added Vancouver Airport, Canada’s 3rd largest airport by passenger volumes. Specifically, YVR Skylynx, a Universal Coach brand has recently gone live with the Betterez platform using functionality such as the Betterez Driver App for contactless redemption of tickets as well as dynamic pricing features, such as fare classes.

On the Public Transit front, Roam Transit, the public transit system for the towns of Banff and Canmore in the Bow Valley of Alberta's Rockies, has recently signed with Betterez for their Summer services to offer pre-bookings and manage capacity, which, along with other initiatives, is expected to attract more tourist ridership. In this use case, Betterez has also been able to manage a set capacity for the Special Service Request of a rider who needs to ensure there is a spot to store their bicycle on the bus.

“We now have a multitude of airport shuttle operators managing their inventory in Betterez. This positions us well as we continue to advance our Distribution capabilities to publish this inventory out to numerous Online Travel Agencies via one Betterez connection. And on Public Transit, the Roam engagement continues to tell us that as more Transit Agencies run express type services where they want to manage capacity on demand, Betterez will be well positioned to help this segment of the market,” Van Horn added.

About Betterez: Founded in 2011, Betterez is a venture-backed, modern Software-as-a-Service for Bus & Coach sales and inventory management. Betterez’ industry leading multi-tenant architecture delivers more features, faster, at a lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), ensuring Motorcoach Operators never fall behind again with their sales and inventory Technology.

Thank you to our newest customers:

For more about Universal Coach, please visit: https://www.universalcoachline.ca/

For more about Roam Transit, please visit: https://roamtransit.com/