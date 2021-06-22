DATTCO, Inc. Upgrades Ticketing Technology, Goes Live with Betterez SaaS Including Contactless on Bus Sales

The Dattco Fleet - Commute in modern comfort

DATTCO, Inc. Upgrades Ticketing Technology, Goes Live with Betterez SaaS; The Two Companies Have Collaborated on an Onboard Contactless Driver-Sales Solution

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Betterez, a Toronto-based travel technology platform re-inventing sales and inventory management in the Bus & Coach industry has gone live with their SaaS at DATTCO, Inc. for its Boston commuter line, inclusive of launching Betterez’ newest omni-channel selling component for contactless on-the-bus ticket sales.

“Modern challenges require modern solutions, that's the core of our endeavor,” says Tal Shalit, Betterez Founder & CEO. “We are taking our commitment very seriously in helping the Bus & Coach industry to thrive and come out of the pandemic better and stronger than ever before.”

With the latter in mind, this onboard component of the Betterez platform, which utilizes a modern SQUARE device, consists of a contactless sales channel, supporting Google Pay, Apple Pay, and numerous additional payment options. It is integrated to the Driver Application which also scans passenger tickets and will help DATTCO capture any ticket sale opportunity at the bus. For DATTCO, this is a key part of their overall commercial strategy to achieve higher profits on a smaller yield without losing any sales and doing so by simplifying operations and driver enablement.

The solution had to take into account the drivers’ needs to scan and redeem tickets, sell tickets, provide visibility into the trip, as well as close the trip and reconcile and report on the driver shift. DATTCO has been able to leverage the Betterez platform to select a product and purchase flow from a variety of configurable purchase flow templates, hence optimizing the process for internal operations and for passengers.

“There is a lot of technology in the market today to increase bus ticket sales, but we always have to take into account operational impacts and financial reconciliation as well, especially as DATTCO scales out of the Pandemic,” noted Dennis Lyons, DATTCO Coach and Tour Group Vice President. “From this perspective we are pleased with this Betterez solution that allows our drivers to open a shift, sell, scan, and have accurate reconciliation with our finance, all with an ease-of-use that supports our driver’s primary goals of customer satisfaction and safety,” adds Lyons.

The two companies have engaged in a multi-year agreement for use of the Betterez SaaS and are looking forward to further enhancing DATTCO’s products across commuter, casino shuttles, conference transportation, and more. To learn more about how Betterez can help your business please contact sales@betterez.com

About Betterez: Founded in 2011, Betterez is a venture-backed, modern Software-as-a-Service for Bus & Coach sales and inventory management. Betterez’ industry leading multi-tenant architecture delivers more features, faster, at a lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), ensuring Motorcoach Operators never fall behind again with their Technology.

About DATTCO: Established in 1924, DATTCO, Inc. is a third-generation family-owned business headquartered in New Britain, Connecticut. From its early roots as an operator of three school buses, DATTCO now services more than two-dozen school districts throughout Connecticut. Today, DATTCO is New England's top bus dealer and leader in vehicle service, including fleet, collision, and trailer repair services. Its motorcoach division specializes in providing personal and group travel services, operates a commuter line in the Boston area, and routes for the discounted intercity bus service Megabus. Additionally, Thermo King Northeast, a dealer of genuine Thermo King products and parts, is a subsidiary of DATTCO. For more information, visit DATTCO.com.