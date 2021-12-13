KnolShare.org presents the Agile for Humanity 2022 Virtual Conference

An experience of Belonging for everyone to participate in sharing and learning together.

TUCSON, ARIZONA, PIMA, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KnolShare.org presents the Agile for Humanity 2022 Conference, an experience of belonging for everyone to participate in sharing and learning together. In there, will be a special emphasis on the Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) community and women to have an equal voice.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Tucson, AZ, December 13, 2021 - KnolShare.org -Knowledge Share- is a community of industry thought leaders and individuals willing to explore new knowledge to improve professional and individual growth. Their mission is to enrich learning experiences through practical and effective Agile methods, helping people like you achieve a new level of awesomeness and reach your concept-to-cash goals. Providing different offers on agile leadership training and other courses to help people achieve business and personal growth and become more productive and be agile in their careers. So, if this is your first journey towards growth – or even if you are experienced in other disciplines – at KnolShare.org, they can help you find the path toward becoming a trusted partner and collaborator.

And now, they're presenting their Agile for Humanity 2022 Conference that will develop over February 22nd to 26th of 2022. The Agile for Humanity conference is an experience of Belonging for everyone to participate in sharing and learning together, there will be a special emphasis on the Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) community and women to have an equal voice. The intent is to create a focused space for BOPIC to “Deliver Value in Your Space” in product development, agility, design, and technology. They invite their non-BIPOC mutual partners to come along on this journey with them.

The program is divided into days where you'll find on:
Tuesday, and Wednesday February 22-23, 2022 - Learning and Development Certifications
* Certified Scrum Master (CSM): Devon Morris
* Certified Scrum Product Owner (CSPO): Lizzy Morris
* Advanced Certified Scrum Master (ACSM): Tricia Broderick
* Applying Professional Kanban: Itopa Sule
* Certified Agile Leadership Essentials (CAL-E): Brandon Raines

Thursday, February 25, 2022 - Learning and Development Workshops
* Discover Coaching: Cherie Silas
* Conscious Leadership: Ann-Marie Kong
* 3 Essential Skills for Better Coaching Conversations: Salah Elleithy
* High-Performing Teams: Richard Kasperowski
* Empathy Dojo 2.0: Lorraine Aguilar
* Building an Intentionally Beautiful, Diverse Company Starts with…: Karen
Bruns
* Solving Wicked Problems Creates Amazing Engagement: Joanne Stone
* The Feedback Effect: Nicole Spence-Goon and Julie Wyman

Friday, February 25, 2022:
· Keynote: Coming Soon!
· Sharing BIPOC Stories Panel: Dr. Dave Cornelius
· Lightning Talks (10-minutes presentations)
· Building Agile Human Networks

Saturday, February 26, 2022:
· Keynote: Dr. Dave Cornelius
· Agile Educator Panel: Dr. Charles Collingwood
· Future Search Deep-dive Conversations

Among this year's organizers, you'll find Dr. Dave Cornelius aka "Dr. Dave": professional coach, trainer, Agile leader, and evangelist. Joseph Jones: servant leader and agile change agent, LPC, AnaElsa: Future Search Facilitator and Ashanti as Graphic Recorder.

KnolShare.org wants to ensure a respectful, safe, and inclusive environment for everyone, whenever they are engaged in Agile for Humanity activities, events, and operations. The Agile for Humanity conference is a safe and healing space for BIPOC and non-BIPOC individuals to come together, Deliver Value and be transparent about their social justice experiences, they won't tolerate harassing or disrespectful behavior, interactions, messages, or images, by any member, in any form. This includes business and social activities, regardless of location.

Visit KnolShare.org and get more information about their community of leaders. Find your tickets for the Agile for Humanity 2022 virtual Conference at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/180561483257 and visit https://www.agileforhumanity.org/conference/ to learn more about this year's event.





KnolShare (Knoll Share) helps people become more efficient, productive and agile in their career. Achieve your awesomeness in business and personal growth! KnolShare enriches their clients’ leadership skills through lean thinking and agility training to achieve value delivery goals from concept to cash. The journey begins either online courses or face-to-face training and enablement, followed by hands-on activities with leaders and teams to achieve your goals. Dr. Dave Cornelius is a Servant Leader at KnolShare.org. He is an entrepreneur, coach and trainer, and serves his community. His mantra is Helping People Achieve Awesomeness. Dave has helped Fortune 500 to Fortune 50 companies deliver over one billion dollars in customer value throughout his career using software and technology platforms. He is also an advisor at Tech Launch Arizona, a University of Arizona initiative focused on commercializing UA-created technologies and innovations. Dr. Cornelius is the founder of 5 Saturdays Agile Education, a program that enables high school students to pursue a career in technology and business.

Helping People Achieve Awesomeness

