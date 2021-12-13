Triad Real Estate Partners Announces Sale of 94 Unit Multifamily Property in Peoria, IL
"We continue to see very strong demand for value-add apartment assets in secondary and tertiary markets throughout The Midwest. This transaction is another example of that".”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— Dan Sullivan
Triad is pleased to announce the sale of Hillcrest Apartments in Peoria, IL. Hillcrest was built in 1974 and has ninety-four two-bedroom apartments. Located on 6709 Terra Vista Drive, the property is roughly halfway between Caterpillar’s main facility and downtown. The sales price was $4,100,000. The property was 89% occupied at the time of the sale.
The seller is a Louisiana-based owner-operator and the Buyer was a Chicago-based private investor. The new owner intends to implement long-term value-add initiatives at Hillcrest.
Founded in 2010 by three partners who now have over 40 years of experience in commercial real estate, Triad Real Estate Partners strives to be the premier private client student housing and multi-family real estate brokerage company in the Midwest. The partners at Triad have closed over 375 transactions in 15 states covering nearly 20,000 multi-family and student housing units with an aggregate value of over $1.5 Billion. Triad has experience in all types of housing including affordable housing, conventional market-rate multi-family, and student housing. Triad is headquartered in Chicago’s Downtown Loop.
