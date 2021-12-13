Submit Release
aha! Airlines Extends Flight Schedule Through May 31, 2022

aha! ERJ145 aircraft

Looks to add new nonstop routes to Reno from western U.S. states

RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- aha!, powered by ExpressJet Airlines, announced today it has extended its bookable flight schedule through May 31, 2022. This extension gives customers the opportunity to purchase the gift of travel and plan springtime getaways.

aha! current route system includes three weekly flights between Reno-Tahoe and:

• Bakersfield, Calif.
• Eugene/Springfield, Ore.
• Eureka/Arcata, Calif.
• Fresno/Yosemite, Calif.
• Medford/Ashland, Ore.
• Ontario/Los Angeles, Calif.
• Pasco/Tri-Cities, Wash.
• Redmond/Bend, Ore.

Future aha! scheduled flights will include:

• Spokane, Wash. (begins Dec. 15, 2021)
• Palm Springs, Calif. (begins Jan. 3, 2022)


aha! plans to announce service to additional cities in 2022 offering travelers in the western United States the opportunity to enjoy exciting, short vacations to Reno and Lake Tahoe.

Convenient Nonstop Flights + Less Travel Time = More Vacations and Trips
The quick, nonstop flights aboard ExpressJet 50-seat Embraer ERJ145 regional jets give travelers more time on the ground to make the most of their vacation time without the hassle of a long drive or multiple airport stops and layovers.


###

About aha!
aha! is a leisure brand of ExpressJet Airlines. aha! seeks to provide travelers in smaller communities, many who have seen air service reduced over the past decade through airline mergers, with convenient, short, nonstop flights to high-quality destinations like the Reno-Lake Tahoe region. In addition to offering value-priced, nonstop flights, aha! will soon partner with resorts, casinos and attractions to “bundle” value-priced vacation packages.
www.flyaha.com

About ExpressJet Airlines
ExpressJet Airlines is the union of Atlantic Southeast Airlines and Continental Express and operates Embraer ERJ145 regional jet aircraft. Over its 35-year history, ExpressJet has operated most Embraer and Bombardier airplanes from bases across the continental United States to cities in North America, Mexico, and the Caribbean. ExpressJet is majority owned by KAir Enterprises with United Airlines holding a minority interest.
www.expressjet.com

ExpressJet Corporate Communications
ExpressJet Airlines
+1 404-856-1600
