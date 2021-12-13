Maryland to Cover 2022 Premiums for Farmers Participating in Dairy Margin Coverage Program

December 13, 2021

Sign-up period for federal program runs through Feb. 18, 2022

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) today announced it will continue its popular cost-share program to cover premiums for dairy farmers participating in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Dairy Margin Coverage (DMC) program. Enrollment for 2022 is open now and runs through Feb. 18, 2022, at local USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) offices.

“Dairy farmers across the country have been struggling with low milk prices and high feed costs for years,” said Secretary Joe Bartenfelder. “The state cost-share program gives Maryland producers an opportunity to receive much needed protection from the program at no cost. I encourage all of our dairy farmers to visit their local FSA office and enroll today.”

The state cost-share program will cover premiums for participating Maryland dairy farmers’ Tier I production in 2022 (up to 5 million pounds of milk produced) at the $9.50 margin coverage level. MDA has worked closely with USDA FSA to issue direct payments, relieving the administrative burden on farmers.

Governor Larry Hogan first announced the state cost-share program in 2019. Now in its third year, the program remains popular with more than 80% of Maryland dairy farmers enrolling in the program.

For more information about the DMC program, please visit the USDA website or contact your local USDA service center. To locate your local FSA office, please visit farmers.gov/service-locator.

# # #

