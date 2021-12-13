Multiple Mounting Options For OKW’s SMART-CONTROL Plastic Enclosures

OKW’s SMART-CONTROL corner-mount plastic enclosures can also be mounted on flat surfaces in a wide range of electronics applications.

SMART-CONTROL is perfect for today's smart technology mounted in room corners or on flat surfaces”
— Sean Bailey
BRIDGEVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wedge-shaped SMART-CONTROL enclosures are perfect for security and monitoring, environmental technology, IoT/IIoT, gateways, measurement and control, sensors, control electronics, medical and laboratory technology.

A concealed suspension element (accessory) enables SMART-CONTROL to be mounted quickly, easily and securely on flat walls as well as in corners. It can be mounted with the front either parallel to the wall or at a 45° angle. This creates a huge range of options, and makes it easier for users to view a display or operate controls. SMART-CONTROL can also be configured for desktop electronics.

Two versions of SMART-CONTROL are available with either a convex front or a recessed operating area for a membrane keypad. No fixing screws are visible from the front; all the stainless steel tamperproof Torx screws are at the rear. Inside, there are PCB mounting pillars in the top and bottom.

SMART-CONTROL is available in two sizes: S (5.59” x 3.18” x 1.81”) and M (6.81” x 3.97” x 2.32”). The enclosures are molded from strong and UV stable ASA+PC-FR (UL 94 V-0). The standard color is off-white (RAL 9002). Prices start at $23.

Options and accessories for this new range include IP 55 seals, the wall/machine suspension element, an ergonomic desktop stand (viewing angle 45°), Torx T8 self-tapping screws and a Torx T8 screwdriver.

Customizing options include CNC machining, lacquering, printing or laser marking of legends and logos, decor foils, RFI/EMI shielding, installation and assembly.

Sean Bailey
OKW Enclosures Inc
+1 412-220-9244
