Tanzania: A delightful winter holiday with a Swahili atmosphere at the Kisiwa House Hotel

For a winter holiday in the sun, the Kisiwa House Hotel invites you to spend a relaxing holiday in its sweet Swahili atmosphere.

STONE TOWN, ZANZIBAR, TANZANIA, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ideally nestled in the heart of the legendary Stone Town in Zanzibar, Tanzania, just a few minutes from the beach, shops, and iconic places of interest, the luxury Kisiwa House offers visitors the opportunity to enjoy a sweet, romantic holiday in the sun in one of its villas and suites.

The family Kisiwa House was built in 1840 and was one of the first buildings in Stone Town. It has been restored into a charming luxury hotel, preserving the rich history of Zanzibar.

The hotel offers lovers of exceptional travel, history, tranquility, and peacefulness. There is a choice between its luxury Burdani rooms, Malkia Junior Suites, or Sulaima Senior Suites, which include nine luxurious, refined, and romantic rooms by the sea. Tourists can enjoy this peaceful and idyllic setting, which is offered with a warm Swahili atmosphere.

Guests can also enjoy the hotel's exotic swimming pool, overlooked by palm trees and overlooking the Indian Ocean. The perfect location to enjoy the tropical heat of the country and enjoy the soft red and bright sunsets that the African continent knows well.

The hotel guarantees guests a beautiful and memorable vacation experience and offers professional-quality service, with modern comfort, and unparalleled support for tourists to enjoy excursions and many other activities.

To find out more about rates, services, and awards, visit the hotel’s website below.

About

C1mbs is a French PR and Influencer Company with an international focus, specializing in Brand Strategy. Our company increases a luxury hotels’ visibility from all over the world, by using public press relations and a social media influencers strategy.

https://www.c1mbsconsulting.com/

