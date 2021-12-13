IADA Extends Asian Reach

2020 Boeing BBJ MAX 8 listed on www.AircraftExchange.com exclusively by Asian Sky Group, Hong Kong.

2020 Boeing BBJ MAX 8 listed on www.AircraftExchange.com exclusively by Asian Sky Group, Hong Kong.

Joins Asian Business Aviation Association

AsBAA provides a platform for communication and action relating to key issues including airports, safety, professional development, and the industry’s contribution to the Asian economy.”
— IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling
HONG KONG, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) just extended its global profile once again by joining the Asian Business Aviation Association (AsBAA), based in Hong Kong. The membership in AsBAA expands IADA’s organizational visibility to Greater China and South East Asia, as the international dealer organization completes its 30th year in existence.

AsBAA is the non-profit association representing business and general aviation entities based in Asia and around the world. Its members include major operators, aircraft manufacturers, aviation service providers, finance, and insurance providers.

“AsBAA provides a platform for communication and action relating to key issues including airports, safety, professional development, and the industry’s contribution to the Asian economy,” said IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling. “The IADA board is now deeply involved in the global industry’s affairs through the organization’s membership in aviation business organizations in Asia, the United States, Canada, and Europe.”

﻿AsBAA’s mission is to represent the needs of its members and the wider industry through its three core pillars: advocacy, representation and community. It actively advocates the benefits of business aviation to key stakeholders such as government, transport ministries and the media. AsBAA represents the interests of all sectors of the business aviation industry across the region, and creates a community in which members can network, access B2B opportunities and tackle common issues with greater collective influence.
﻿
AircraftExchange.com

A popular product of IADA is AircraftExchange, the only site where every aircraft listed for sale is represented by an accredited dealer. To earn accreditation, IADA dealers must meet our accreditation standards, receive sponsorship from current IADA Accredited Aircraft Dealers, and undergo a formal review process. IADA Accredited Aircraft Dealers agree to adhere to a code of ethics that ensures fully transparent transactions between IADA dealers and aircraft buyers.

The AircraftExchange search portal enables organizations to create a confidential dashboard of business jets for sale, filtered based on their features and amenities, aircraft class, age, and price. Users can browse through data-rich listings for some of the most popular aircraft manufacturers, including Embraer, Cessna, Bombardier, and Gulfstream jets. For more info about AircraftExchange.com, go to www.AircraftExchange.com.

About IADA

The International Aircraft Dealers Association is the collective force influencing and shaping the aircraft transaction industry. With accredited Dealers of all sizes, and dozens of verified Products and Services members skilled in aircraft transactions, IADA is the acknowledged leader in developing industry standards for efficient, effective and ethical business aircraft transactions.

Working for business aircraft owners globally, IADA provides a facility for professional standards, ethics and exchange of information among its members and to the public for the purpose of creating a more efficient market, facilitating transactions and providing transparency in transactions, thereby increasing business aircraft ownership and usage worldwide. For more info about IADA go to www//iada.aero.

Jim Gregory for IADA
James Gregory Consultancy llc
+1 316-558-8578
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

IADA Extends Asian Reach

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, International Organizations, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Jim Gregory for IADA
James Gregory Consultancy llc
+1 316-558-8578
Company/Organization
James Gregory Consultancy llc
1440 N. Gatewood, Suite 46
Wichita, Kansas, 67206
United States
+1 316-558-8578
Visit Newsroom
About

Let me help your company increase its visibility and profile through cost-effective public relations. I can make smaller organizations appear much larger and I can add PR uplift to larger companies. I founded James Gregory Consultancy to promote capabilities of organizations involved in aviation. I have helped more than 50 aviation organizations, including OEMs Beech, Boeing, Cessna, Dassault, Hawker, Learjet and Piper. I’ve helped spread the word about dozens of new aircraft for OEMs including Boeing, Learjet, Beech, Hawker and Piper, plus FBOs, MROs, a pilot training organization, air medical providers, avionics manufacturers, and about every facet of the industry. The secret of my success is so simple that I’m happy to share it: I work hard. I work long. And I work with such total dedication that every client feels as though they are my only client.

James Gregory Consultancy llc

More From This Author
IADA Extends Asian Reach
IADA: 2021 Shifts Firmly to a Preowned Aircraft Sellers’ Market
Four Corners Aviation Forms Senior Leadership Team
View All Stories From This Author