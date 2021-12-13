IADA Extends Asian Reach
Joins Asian Business Aviation Association
AsBAA provides a platform for communication and action relating to key issues including airports, safety, professional development, and the industry’s contribution to the Asian economy.”HONG KONG, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) just extended its global profile once again by joining the Asian Business Aviation Association (AsBAA), based in Hong Kong. The membership in AsBAA expands IADA’s organizational visibility to Greater China and South East Asia, as the international dealer organization completes its 30th year in existence.
AsBAA is the non-profit association representing business and general aviation entities based in Asia and around the world. Its members include major operators, aircraft manufacturers, aviation service providers, finance, and insurance providers.
“AsBAA provides a platform for communication and action relating to key issues including airports, safety, professional development, and the industry’s contribution to the Asian economy,” said IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling. “The IADA board is now deeply involved in the global industry’s affairs through the organization’s membership in aviation business organizations in Asia, the United States, Canada, and Europe.”
AsBAA’s mission is to represent the needs of its members and the wider industry through its three core pillars: advocacy, representation and community. It actively advocates the benefits of business aviation to key stakeholders such as government, transport ministries and the media. AsBAA represents the interests of all sectors of the business aviation industry across the region, and creates a community in which members can network, access B2B opportunities and tackle common issues with greater collective influence.
A popular product of IADA is AircraftExchange, the only site where every aircraft listed for sale is represented by an accredited dealer. To earn accreditation, IADA dealers must meet our accreditation standards, receive sponsorship from current IADA Accredited Aircraft Dealers, and undergo a formal review process. IADA Accredited Aircraft Dealers agree to adhere to a code of ethics that ensures fully transparent transactions between IADA dealers and aircraft buyers.
The AircraftExchange search portal enables organizations to create a confidential dashboard of business jets for sale, filtered based on their features and amenities, aircraft class, age, and price. Users can browse through data-rich listings for some of the most popular aircraft manufacturers, including Embraer, Cessna, Bombardier, and Gulfstream jets. For more info about AircraftExchange.com, go to www.AircraftExchange.com.
About IADA
The International Aircraft Dealers Association is the collective force influencing and shaping the aircraft transaction industry. With accredited Dealers of all sizes, and dozens of verified Products and Services members skilled in aircraft transactions, IADA is the acknowledged leader in developing industry standards for efficient, effective and ethical business aircraft transactions.
Working for business aircraft owners globally, IADA provides a facility for professional standards, ethics and exchange of information among its members and to the public for the purpose of creating a more efficient market, facilitating transactions and providing transparency in transactions, thereby increasing business aircraft ownership and usage worldwide. For more info about IADA go to www//iada.aero.
