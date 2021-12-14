Novigo, Digital Supply Chain Leader, is Recognized as an SAP Gold Partner
Novigo, a global leader for digital supply chain execution consulting services is now an SAP Gold Partner.
We are excited that SAP has recognized our successful efforts as SAP Partner and promoted our SAP Practice to Gold level.”SAN MATEO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Novigo, a global leader in SAP Supply Chain Management Application Consulting Services, was recently awarded the SAP Gold Partner Status after years of successful SAP Supply Chain Execution implementations. The select group of SAP Gold Partners signify exceptional performance, strong commitment towards delivering consistent business value to customers, and strategic alignment with SAP Objectives. Since its inception in 2008, Novigo has delivered an industry-leading number of SAP Supply Chain Execution engagements worldwide and has been a pioneer in building SAP complementary innovations to meet customer digital supply chain requirements around the world.
— Joerg Rohde, CEO, Novigo
As a preferred partner for SAP SCE implementations, including Transportation Management (TM), Warehouse Management (EWM), Yard Logistics (YL), Event Management (EM), Logistics Business Network (LBN), and Global Track & Trace (GTT), Novigo has worked with a diverse mix of large and mid-sized enterprises, helping them digitize their supply chains. Novigo is the first company to implement SAP Transportation Management in just twelve weeks and the first to implement a global Visibility Control Tower with SAP Global Track & Trace (SAP GTT). Customers rely on Novigo's consulting services for their competence, international delivery capability, hands-on methodology, innovative thought leadership, and proven success track record.
In his statement, Joerg Rohde, CEO, Novigo, mentioned, "We are excited that SAP has recognized our successful efforts as SAP Partner and promoted our SAP Practice to Gold level. This advancement reinforces our progress and capabilities as a reliable partner and is a testament to our strong relationships with SAP and our customers, nurtured over the years of dedicated service. Our new Gold Partner status is proof of our industry leadership and will accelerate our visibility further in the ecosystem."
To be classified as an SAP gold partner, various criteria must be met in respect to customer references, SAP certifications, and qualified SAP experts. Novigo's customer base across multiple industries, its strategic partners, and the extensive network of SAP Digital Supply Chain Consultants spread across eight geographical locations has immensely contributed to this achievement. With the new Gold Partner status, Novigo can leverage SAP's continued support to expand the reach to generate demand, build and develop market-relevant skills and enhance the brand value.
About Novigo
Novigo is a global leader for digital supply chain execution consulting services that enable clients worldwide to uncover the benefits of SAP's state-of-the-art Digital Supply Chain Platform. As global leaders of SAP Digital Supply Chain implementations through their regional subsidiaries in North America, EMEA, Asia, and Australia, Novigo has delivered the most SAP Supply Chain Execution / TM Implementation Projects among all SAP Service Partners. Our value-driven approach towards Digital Transformation Services and our track record of 100% successful project delivery make Novigo the SAP DSC partner of choice. For more information, please visit the website.
