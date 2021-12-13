# of School Visits conducted – 0

# of OUI Alcohol Arrests – 2

# of OUI Drug Arrests – 0

# of DV Arrests – 0

12-08-21

Trooper Kim Sawyer arrested Shane Kerrigan (25) of Charlotte for Operating Under the Influence and Violating Conditions of Release after receiving complaints of erratic driving in Charlotte.

Trooper Einar Mattson arrested Michael Soule (66) of Sullivan for Operating Under the Influence after Soule was involved in an automobile accident on Route 1 in Sullivan.

12-10-21

Trooper Jarid Leonard conducted a motor vehicle stop in Jonesboro on Robert Bolen (46) of Milbridge. As a result of the investigation, Robert was charged for Attaching False Plates and Operating After Suspension.

12-11-21