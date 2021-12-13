Adit Introduces New Dental Billing Software To Help Practices Collect More with Less Effort
Dentists can now request, receive and track payments electronically in one platform
Doctors can finally feel confident switching to paperless billing and provide the convenient services their patients expect.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the holiday season in full swing, Adit, hangs a shiny new module on it’s ever-growing tree of dental software solutions. Adit Pay joins over 15 other tools already decking the halls of Adit’s cloud-based platform.
— Ali Jhaver, CEO of Adit
Adit Pay makes it quick and easy for dentists to digitize their billing and collections processes while giving their patients more convenient ways to pay for treatments. Practices will have one place to view all payments, requests, refunds and disputes and the tools they need to collect payments more efficiently.
“On one hand, 80% of patients expect convenience in communications and interactions with their providers. On the other hand, dental billing processes can be complicated and difficult to pivot, which is why 66% of dental practices we surveyed are still using some form of paper billing,” said Ali Jhaver, CEO of Adit. “That’s why we designed Adit Pay to work seamlessly with other Adit modules as well as a practice’s existing EHR, so doctors can finally feel confident switching to paperless billing and provide the convenient services their patients expect.”
Like all other modules in the Adit platform, Adit Pay funnels information into a centralized location that integrates with a practice’s existing EHR/PMS. Practices can send HIPAA compliant payment links and reminders via text or email or patients can pay in office or through an online Patient Portal anytime, from anywhere.
About Adit
Adit is the one cloud-based software to manage your entire dental practice. Centralize communication and streamline your front desk. Acquire new patients and deliver a personalized experience that keeps them coming back. Reactivate hibernating patients and get them back to your chair. Track all activity and turn raw data into bite-sized metrics you can use to tap into new revenue opportunities and strategize with surgical precision. Adit simplifies your business, so you can focus on practicing dentistry.
One Software to Manage Your Entire Practice