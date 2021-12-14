On Anniversary of Sandy Hook Tragedy, Pawthereum Makes Emotional Donation to Animal Sanctuary in Newtown, Connecticut
NEWTOWN, CT, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pawthereum is kicking off their “12 Days of Crypto Giving” December campaign with a donation that hits close to home. The animal-focused crypto project has made a $50,000 donation to the Catherine Violet Hubbard Animal Sanctuary in Newtown, Connecticut. The Animal Sanctuary project was founded in honor of Catherine Hubbard, an animal-loving 6-year-old lost in the tragic Sandy Hook shooting, whose obituary nine years ago inspired thousands of people to make donations to local shelters.
Pawthereum is joined by an additional $25,000 donation from Pawthereum team member Matthew Courchene-Roy and family, who have roots in Newton. The family will be visiting the CVHAS team in Newtown on the 14th to tour the sanctuary site and honor and celebrate the work that is being done in Catherine’s memory.
“Pawthereum was born out of the idea that cryptocurrencies can be a tremendous force for good in the world,” said Pawthereum project leader Nawzad Amiri. “When crypto communities come together, anything is possible. We’re proud to kick off our 12 Days of Crypto Giving this December with the Catherine Violet Hubbard Animal Sanctuary and help boost the amazing work they are doing in their community.”
Pawthereum’s donation will directly support the CVHAS’s Senior Paw Project, an outreach program for seniors in Connecticut that sometimes face difficulty in caring for their pets for various reasons. The program currently operates in over 12 towns and has helped provide over 250,000 meals to pets in need while helping over hundreds of pets in need receive nutritional and medical care. Pawthereum’s donation will help the Senior Paw Project expand to as many as 10 additional towns in 2023.
"We are humbled that our work to make a kinder and more compassionate world for animals has been recognized by Pawthereum,” said Jennifer Hubbard, Executive Director of The Catherine Violet Hubbard Animal Sanctuary. “The Catherine Violet Hubbard Animal Sanctuary was founded in my daughter's memory and her love for all creatures, great and small. To receive such a generous donation from Pawthereum affords us the opportunity to honor Catherine’s mission and help so many more animals in need, and for that, I am truly grateful."
The animal sanctuary is currently under construction across 34 acres of land. It will reflect Catherine’s empathy for all creatures by providing medical care and a home for its animal residents as well as hands-on educational programs for the community. Pawthereum encourages all friends of animals to consider supporting the CVHAS’s work this holiday season so they can bring their vision of a world class animal sanctuary to life.
Pawthereum has been busy forming friendships with animal welfare organizations around the world, donating over $300,000 since the project launched in October of 2021. Their 12 Days of Crypto Giving campaign for the December ‘pawlidays’ will help dozens of species of pets and wild animals in over 20 countries across 5 continents. For more information about Pawthereum and their mission to bring crypto technology to the animal welfare space to save more animals visit www.pawthereum.com
