Crypto Charity Project Pawthereum Donates Record $118,000 to Scottish Animal Rescue
The donation of 26 Ethereum is thought to be the largest ever cryptocurrency donation in Scottish history.
We are aiming to build lifetime partnerships with shelters and rescues. Part of that includes our commitment to being financially and emotionally there for them long term.”EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charity crypto project Pawthereum announced today a donation of 26 Ethereum (approximately $118,000USD or £88,00GBP) to Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home, a Scottish animal rescue. This gift is thought to be the largest ever cryptocurrency donation in Scotland and largest animal shelter/rescue donation in UK history.
The money will fund the Home’s Pet Foodbank service, Paws Pantry, for the whole of 2022. The Paws Pantry initiative aims to tackle pet poverty in Scotland, one of the leading causes of pet surrender. Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home works with 52 foodbanks and community groups and provides essential pet food, collars, jackets, bedding and other care items to pet owners in need. Over 1,300 animals per month are now being cared for through this service.
“We're working to change the nature of charitable giving and be a new type of trusted charity partner for a digital future,” says Pawthereum project leader Nawzad Amiri. “As mass adoption of cryptocurrency continues to gain speed, we’re excited to show the real-world impact of the global fundraising power of blockchain technology.”
Pawthereum has a broad global community of token holders and a local representative will be making the donation in person on Monday, November 15, 2021.
Matt C-Roy, Charity Coordinator at Pawthereum, adds, “Pawthereum was born out of the idea that cryptocurrencies can be a tremendous force for good in the world. We couldn’t be happier to do our first major donation with a partner as thoughtful and caring as Edinburgh Home. Their community outreach programs help pets stay with their owners during tough times. We’re proud to support that mission and to partner with Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home long term to save more animals.”
Pawthereum has also committed to donating a further $2,000USD (£1,500GBP) per month to the rescue to ensure the ongoing growth of the service, as it continues to expand across East and Central Scotland. The partnership between the two organisations began online this autumn as part of a broader Twitter conversation about Pawthereum’s mission to support animal rescue initiatives.
Nicola Gunn, Director of Development and External Affairs at Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home, said, “Our team’s day-to-day work to ensure vulnerable animals get the care they need is absolutely relentless, and just to know that this has been recognised by Pawthereum is incredibly overwhelming. There really aren’t enough words to thank them for this donation, which will ensure another year of Scottish pets being warm, fed and most importantly, remaining in loving homes.”
Pawthereum ($PAWTH) is a decentralized charity project built on the Ethereum blockchain network that rewards token holders while gathering donations for animal shelters with every transaction. The project is working to become the most trusted, knowledgeable, and respected name in the crypto charity space. For more information about Pawthereum, visit www.pawthereum.com or join their Telegram and Discord channels to talk directly to team members and join their community.
