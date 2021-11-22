Crypto Charity Token Pawthereum Donates Record $100,000 to Seattle Animal Rescue
Pawthereum has been busy forming friendships with animal rescues around the globe.SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pawthereum is proud to announce a record-breaking donation to PAWS (the Progressive Animal Welfare Society) in Seattle, Washington. The charity cryptocurrency project donated 23 Ethereum (approximately $100,000) to the PAWS shelter to aid in their completion of a new wildlife sanctuary to rehabilitate injured and orphaned wildlife. This donation appears to be the largest crypto donation to an animal rescue in Pacific Northwest history.
The current PAWS Wildlife Center provides medical care and recovery services to over 5,000 animals per year, across 250 species. But it has reached capacity, and the infrastructure is in dire need of replacement. As part of the donation, the charity crypto group’s name will now adorn the “The Pawthereum Small Mammals Room” as hundreds of animal friends receive medical and recovery services there each year.
“As blockchain technology continues to evolve, we believe cryptocurrency can help usher in a new type of charitable global giving,“ says Pawthereum Project Leader Nawzad Amiri. “We’re honored to partner with PAWS in their wildlife relief effort, as we continue our mission of helping animals in need all across the world.”
On November 15th, the crypto charity set the record for the largest crypto donation in Scottish history with a $118,000 donation (sent as 26 Ethereum) to Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home in Scotland.
“We're aware that for many animal welfare organizations 'crypto' can be a scary word,” says Pawthereum Charity Coordinator Matt C-Roy. “Pawthereum was born out of the idea that cryptocurrencies can be a tremendous force for good in the world. Our community continues to show that people want to help. With each donation, Pawthereum aims to shine a light on the ways in which blockchain technology can facilitate charitable efforts on an international scale that has never before been possible.”
PAWS began accepting cryptocurrency donations in early 2021 after a longtime supporter of the organization introduced staff to the Pawthereum project.
“Our current wildlife center in Lynnwood has performed well since the 1980s but is at the end of its lifespan,” says PAWS Director of Philanthropy and Events Andi Price. “To save the lives of wild animals, PAWS needs a purpose-built facility and this transformative donation by Pawthereum will help make that happen. We are blown away by the compassion, kindness, and generosity of the Pawthereum community.”
PAWS decided to join The Giving Block to make cryptocurrency donations easy and secure for crypto holders looking to save the lives of cats, dogs and wild animals.
“Since launching our crypto giving program, we’ve learned that the crypto community is extremely generous and eager to help animals,” says Price. “And now, crypto philanthropy is helping to build a facility that will save countless animals for decades to come. It is amazing to be part of something so impactful.”
Pawthereum is a decentralized charity crypto project built on the Ethereum network that partners with animal welfare organizations around the world. Their mission is to save more animals. For more information about Pawthereum, visit www.pawthereum.com. For media inquiries, contact team member David B at david@pawthereum.com
