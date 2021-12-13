KMX Enhances Intellectual Property Portfolio and Operational Efficiency
Strengthens KMX’s position as leading membrane distillation technology provider; enhances position as the premier lithium concentration technology provider.CEDAR PARK, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ("KMX") a global market leader in membrane distillation, lithium production enhancement, water treatment, and critical mineral recovery, today announced the expansion of its intellectual property (IP) portfolio, and operational enhancements from its recently introduced Generation III technology.
The IP additions strengthen KMX’s position as the leading membrane distillation technology provider and enhances its position as the premier lithium concentration technology provider. The new IP spans KMX’s unique design and process, as well as its proprietary application for lithium concentration and production enhancement.
Results from KMX’s Generation III technology have led to better productivity and translate into lower capital expenditures (CAPEX) for commercial systems.
KMX recently announced Letters of Intent with two leading sustainable lithium project developers, Cornish Lithium and CleanTech Lithium, both of which will incorporate KMX’s Generation III technology into upcoming lithium pilots, in Cornwall, UK, and Chile, respectively.
