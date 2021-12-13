NORMAN KUTEMPEROR GETS RECOGNITION AT THE ABRAHAMIC BUSINESS CIRCLE INVESTMENT SUMMIT 2021, LET MONEY TALK

The Abrahamic Business Circle's Investment Summit 2021, Let Money Talk (from left to right) H.E.Dr.Dr.h.c. Raphael Nagel, H.E. Mohamed Al Ali and Normann Kutemperor

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Abrahamic Business Circle celebrates the recognition of excellence at the Investment Summit 2021, Let Money Talk which was held last December 8, 2021, at TAJ-Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The award is given to worthy high-profile individuals or institutions that deserve all the praise for a remarkable accomplishment. It is a prestigious honor that serves to recognize the best of the best of influential people.

The Abrahamic Business Circle bestows the “Most Valuable Big Data Technology Platform – 2021” recognition award to Norman Kutemperor in OUTSTANDING IN TECHNOLOGY & SCIENCE CATEGORY. Norman is a visionary and one of the few who accurately envisioned what Big Data would become. His game-changer polymorphic DB solution is now taking a functional shift that changes the future of business.

Norman Kutemperor is an award-winning DataBase Technology Specialists. He is the President and CEO of Scientel® Information Technology, Inc. specializing in No-SQL DataBase technology since 1977. Scientel's Gensonix NO-SQL DB supports Relational, Key Value, Document and Column data models resulting in Speed, Simplicity, Scalability & Stability which makes it Sound overall. Gensonix solves ALL Information management tasks by itself and scales to a large number of servers.

In an exclusive interview, Norman replied eloquently in a series of questions: What led Scientel to develop the world’s first NoSQL database? “When Scientel® started developing business applications in the 80s, there were not many Database systems available and what was available were far too expensive for small businesses (SMBs). With our technical expertise, we decided to develop our own. By the time our product became ready, the market was already dominated by a few industry giants such as IBM. We strategically decided not to compete and instead did our research. This resulted in Scientel becoming the first company to discover the futuristic Big Data back then and the absolute failure of the dominant SQL database with Big Data. Scientel developed and released the world’s first NoSQL DB in the 90s.”;

How do NoSQL databases help to solve the Big Data problem? “To process large amounts of data, it must be divided among many processors (nodes) to get it done fast enough; a process called scaling. The architecture of the existing SQL databases does not allow for scaling-out easily and instead, they scale-up by only increasing the amount of hardware to gain additional power. NoSQL databases are named so, as they differ in this fundamental architecture and can scale-out to a larger number of nodes to process Big Data in many parallel processes called Massively Parallel processing (MPP).”;

Moving forward what are Scientel’s plans? “Most NoSQL databases can scale-out to a limited number of nodes, but there are severe limitations and cost disadvantages due to programming complexities. Scientel developed a system that can linearly scale-out to 1000’s of parallel nodes to support Ultra Parallel Processing™ (UPP). Scientel has developed a series of Elastic Scaling Hardware™ (ES2) systems incorporating its Gensonix® Database that can process Big Data extremely fast. These servers are unique and provide an advantage for server manufacturers. Scientel is looking to partner with a global service company to manufacture and market these highly powerful servers for the global market.”

The award was given personally by H.E. Dr.Dr.h.c. Raphael Nagel and H.E. Mohamed Al Ali and together celebrated with other guests and members of The Abrahamic Business Circle.

H.E. Dr.Dr. Raphael Nagel is the founder and chairman of The Abrahamic Business Circle and his vision is to bridge opportunities by steadfastly promoting Economic Diplomacy through business.

