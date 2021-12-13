Submit Release
Derange Da Messiah Pumps Up Fans For New Release

Seventh Album Guarantees To Bring The Noise

LANSING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Derange Da Messiah is using his years of talent and experience to craft a new album that will have fans turning up the volume to hear more. “Make Me An Offer I Cant Refuse” is a musical experience that listeners will not soon forget.

“Make Me An Offer I Cant Refuse” is the seventh studio album released by Derange De Messiah. The album promises unorthodox production along with powerful hooks and verses. The hip hop rhythms will have the bass pounding through the speakers. Derange Da Messiah is giving fans the musical experience they are asking for. The album is set to drop on October 31st on most digital stores.

Derange Da Messiah has been making music for 20 years, offering his talent to change the music scene. Derange Da Messiah is also the CEO and Founder of Cash Me Out Records, helping other artists reach their music dreams.

To listen to more of his music, or for interested parties to reach out to Derange Da Messiah for an interview on their site, podcast, or radio show can reach out via the information provided below.

