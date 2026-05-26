Los Angeles Hip Hop Powerhouse Kurt Dog Drops Hard-Hitting New Single 'SPEAK ON IT'

An authentic West Coast anthem that blends grit, raw storytelling, and high-energy production from the founder of PYROFLOW MUSIC.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Los Angeles-based independent artist Kurt Dog is officially reclaiming the essence of the West Coast sound with his latest release, “SPEAK ON IT.” Dropped on March 7, 2026, the track stands as a testament to the artist’s roots, delivering a gritty, high-energy experience that distinguishes itself from the trend-chasing music currently saturating the industry.Born and raised in Inglewood, Kurt Dog represents a lineage of authentic street perspective. While many artists attempt to adopt the West Coast aesthetic, Kurt Dog lives it. “SPEAK ON IT” is the culmination of years of honing his craft, beginning with his early days as an underground ghostwriter at age 15. The record, executive produced by his own imprint, PYROFLOW MUSIC , and featuring a hard-hitting composition by Looda Beats, showcases the signature commanding presence and effortless flow that have become his hallmarks.The track serves as a bridge between the classic, foundational sound of the golden era and the modern requirement for polished, impactful production. By focusing on real-life storytelling and lyrical substance, Kurt Dog proves that independent hip hop is not only thriving but evolving under his guidance. As he continues to expand the reach of his label, PYROFLOW MUSIC, the release of “SPEAK ON IT” marks a pivotal moment for his growing catalog and solidifies his position as a vital voice in the next generation of Los Angeles rappers.Ready to experience the raw intensity of the streets? Follow Kurt Dog on social media , stream “SPEAK ON IT” on your preferred digital platform, and subscribe to his YouTube channel to stay updated on his latest visual releases.ABOUTRising Inglewood hip hop artist Kurt Dog is steadily carving out his place in the Los Angeles music scene with a sound rooted in raw authenticity, street perspective, and classic West Coast influence. With a growing catalog and an unwavering commitment to his craft, Kurt Dog represents a new wave of independent artists bringing substance and energy back to hip hop.Born and raised in Inglewood, Kurt Dog’s music is deeply influenced by the environment that shaped him. Drawing inspiration from legendary labels such as Ruthless Records, Rap-A-Lot, Priority, and Death Row, his sound blends the grit of traditional gangsta rap with a modern, evolving delivery that resonates with today’s listeners. Kurt Dog began recording at just 15 years old, initially building his foundation behind the scenes as a ghostwriter in the underground circuit. This early experience sharpened his lyrical ability and gave him a unique perspective on the industry, ultimately leading him to step forward as a solo artist.He later co-founded Rollin Music Records with his brother, performing across Los Angeles venues and establishing a presence in the local scene. Continuing his independent journey, Kurt Dog launched his own imprint, PYROFLOW MUSIC, where he has since released multiple solo projects while also developing and supporting other artists. Known for his commanding presence and laid-back delivery, Kurt Dog’s music balances authenticity with high-energy production, focusing on real-life storytelling, strong lyrical content, and a consistent work ethic.

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