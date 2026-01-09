J. Irja Is Rocketing Up The Music Charts With Her Fresh Rap Style

Kinfolk The Plug Booking Manager1

Breaking Rap Barriers With Insane Hits

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- J.Irka, a.k.a. the Sexy Psycho, is making a name for herself with her in your face rap style. “The Sexy Psycho Vol 2” is her sophomore album already gaining chart-topping success.“The Sexy Psycho Vol 2” features not only the talent of J.Irja but those of Legendary Twista, Gorilla Zoe, Lil Wyte, and RITTZ. The album is full of melodic rap beats and catchy rhymes that will have listeners rapping along. The album represents J.Irja’s breaking through a male-dominated world with her creativity and determination. J.Irja’s album is available on streaming platforms worldwide.J.Irja is not only a talented artist, but she also created the Sexy Psycho Brand and music to “inspire people to persevere and overcome, especially repping for the Underdog and for Female Empowerment!” J.Irja has toured the United States and performed for over thousands of people.To listen to more of her music, or for interested parties to reach out to J.Irja for an interview on their site, podcast, or radio show, you can make contact via the information provided below.Links:Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thesexypsycho/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/j.irja/?hl=en Twitter: https://twitter.com/j_irja?lang=en YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGryX11kkZzkUHKphtG7r9Q Reverbnation: https://www.reverbnation.com/jirja Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/1PUvIRjgO4w0Nw3lh0c62p?si=BTBJsD5kQ5q1i3NxLnWYcg

WORK ft Lil Wyte by J. Irja The Sexy Psycho

