The Hampden Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 76-year old Eleanor Grant of Hampden who was last seen leaving Eastern Maine Medical Center on State Street in Bangor on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 7:58 p.m. Ms. Grant, who suffers from dementia, left the hospital on foot. She is a white female, 5’03”, 170 lbs., gray hair and green eyes and was last seen wearing a burgundy jacket, white shirt, black pants and white sneakers.

Anyone who sees Eleanor Grant or has information should call the Hampden Police Department at 207.945.4636. Thank you for your assistance in this matter.