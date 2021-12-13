TechnologyCatalogue.com announces winners for the Tech for the Energy Transition Awards 2021

Winners of Tech for the Energy Transition Awards 2021 TechnologyCatalogue.com

TechnologyCatalogue.com recently announced the winning technologies in five categories of its Tech for the Energy Transition Awards 2021.

Given that this year’s winning technologies were developed by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), it also highlights the potential of SMEs to make a huge difference.” — Erik Nijveld, TechnologyCatalogue.com Co-Founder & Managing Partner

DELFT, ZUID-HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, December 13, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- TechnologyCatalogue.com , the fastest growing technology platform for the Energy Transition, recently announced the five (5) winning technologies for its Tech for the Energy Transition Awards 2021 Below are the winners per category:- CARBON CAPTURE, USE & STORAGE: Accelerated Carbonation Technology by Carbon8 Systems- RENEWABLE ENERGY: Electrochemical Hydrogen Processing Technology by HyET Hydrogen- DIGITALISATION: INES - Intelligent Network Solution by DCbrain- SAFETY: Ultrasonic Camera for Gas Leak Detection by Distran- MAINTENANCE: ReliaSol Intelligent Maintenance System by ReliaSolThe winning technology suppliers are based in the United Kingdom, Netherlands, France, Switzerland and Poland, respectively.“The Tech for the Energy Transition Awards 2021 recognises the role of technology in ensuring a more sustainable future. And given that this year’s winning technologies were developed by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), it also highlights the potential of SMEs to make a huge difference,” TechnologyCatalogue.com Co-Founder and Managing Partner Erik Nijveld said.All winners and finalists will be showcased in a pitch event in the first quarter of 2022. Details will be announced in early January 2022.

Tech for the Energy Transition Awards 2021 | Announcement of Winners