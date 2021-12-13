Submit Release
News Search

There were 481 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 182,785 in the last 365 days.

TechnologyCatalogue.com announces winners for the Tech for the Energy Transition Awards 2021

Winners of Tech for the Energy Transition Awards 2021

TechnologyCatalogue.com

TechnologyCatalogue.com recently announced the winning technologies in five categories of its Tech for the Energy Transition Awards 2021.

Given that this year’s winning technologies were developed by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), it also highlights the potential of SMEs to make a huge difference.”
— Erik Nijveld, TechnologyCatalogue.com Co-Founder & Managing Partner
DELFT, ZUID-HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TechnologyCatalogue.com, the fastest growing technology platform for the Energy Transition, recently announced the five (5) winning technologies for its Tech for the Energy Transition Awards 2021.

Below are the winners per category:

- CARBON CAPTURE, USE & STORAGE: Accelerated Carbonation Technology by Carbon8 Systems
- RENEWABLE ENERGY: Electrochemical Hydrogen Processing Technology by HyET Hydrogen
- DIGITALISATION: INES - Intelligent Network Solution by DCbrain
- SAFETY: Ultrasonic Camera for Gas Leak Detection by Distran
- MAINTENANCE: ReliaSol Intelligent Maintenance System by ReliaSol

The winning technology suppliers are based in the United Kingdom, Netherlands, France, Switzerland and Poland, respectively.

“The Tech for the Energy Transition Awards 2021 recognises the role of technology in ensuring a more sustainable future. And given that this year’s winning technologies were developed by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), it also highlights the potential of SMEs to make a huge difference,” TechnologyCatalogue.com Co-Founder and Managing Partner Erik Nijveld said.

All winners and finalists will be showcased in a pitch event in the first quarter of 2022. Details will be announced in early January 2022.

Jeremiah Fajardo
Deployment Matters BV
jeremiahfajardo@technologycatalogue.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

Tech for the Energy Transition Awards 2021 | Announcement of Winners

You just read:

TechnologyCatalogue.com announces winners for the Tech for the Energy Transition Awards 2021

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Energy Industry, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.