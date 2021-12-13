What Are Agricultural Implement Market Players Doing To Improve Operations?

Agricultural Implement Market – Opportunities, Trends And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Agricultural Implement Market – Opportunities, Trends And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing adoption of new techniques and technologies in the farming sector has given a boost to autonomous farm equipment. The sensor situated in different parts of the equipment allows the user to toggle between manual and robotic control. These sensor control systems are linked to a central command station, allowing a single operator to simultaneously manage multiple manned or unmanned farm machines at a time to complete the work efficiently. This technology will reduce the growing concern of labor shortages and increases productivity and efficiencies in farming practices. In June 2020, Sberbank and Cognitive Technologies Group’s joint venture company, Cognitive Pilot, has introduced a pilot project to install the Cognitive Agro Pilot software and hardware in 242 combine harvesters used by Rusagro Group LLC.

Agriculture equipment companies are offering telematics systems to farmers to enable wireless transfer of data between the equipment and its user. Telematics refers to the technology of collecting data from farm equipment operating in a field and then transferring the data to customers through the internet on a real time basis. This enables farmers to remotely collect and manage information from their field equipment, enhance operational efficiencies and reduce production costs. According to the connected farm IoT platform provider, OnFarm Systems, the average farm is expected to generate around 4.1 million data points by 2050. Major companies offering telematics technology include Trimble’s Connected Farm, John Deere’s JD Link Ultimate, and AGCO’s AgCommand Advanced Telematics service.

The global agricultural implement market size reached a value of nearly $233.60 billion in 2020 at a rate of -3.4%. The decline of the agricultural implement market is mainly due to lockdown and social distancing norms imposed by various countries and economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The agricultural implement market is expected to reach $337.40 billion in 2025, and $494.20 billion in 2030.

Major players covered in the global agricultural implement market are Deere & Company, CNH Industrial N.V., AGCO Corporation, Kubota Corporation, CLAAS KGaA mbH.

TBRC’s global agricultural implement market report is segmented by type into farm machinery and equipment, lawn and garden tractor and home lawn and garden equipment, by operation into autonomous, semi-autonomous, manual, by application into land development and seed bed preparation, sowing and planting, weed cultivation, plant protection, harvesting and threshing, post-harvest and agro processing, by capacity into small, medium, large.

Agricultural Implement Market - By Type (Farm Machinery And Equipment, Lawn And Garden Tractor And Home Lawn And Garden Equipment, Tools, Gear Boxes, Clutches And Parts), By Operation (Manual, Semi-Autonomous, Fully-Autonomous), By Application (Harvesting And Threshing, Plant Protection, Post-Harvest And Agro-Processing, Sowing And Planting, Weed Cultivation, Land Development And Seed Bed Preparation), By Capacity (Small, Medium, Large), And By Region, Opportunities, Trends And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides agricultural implement market overview, forecast agricultural implement market size and growth for the whole market, agricultural implement market segments, and geographies, agricultural implement market trends, agricultural implement market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

