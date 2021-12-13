Jim Lawton and Kimberly Young Interviewed by Fotis Georgiadis

Jim Lawton, Vice President and General Manager, Robotics Automation Kimberly Young, founder of Forever Young Management Services, LLC

All that said, we have to be skeptical about technology. And we have to be smart about what the technology can do, what the consequences of using it will be and how to use it wisely.” — Jim Lawton, Vice President and General Manager, Robotics Automation

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)

People want to be part of a tribe.

The highest performing teams I have been a part of or have helped create are those made up of a group of people who feel tightly bound together because they are pursuing a mission that is greater than themselves. They will not be deterred. They will find a way.

This is a very big deal for me — and means that a big part of my job as a leader is to build a team where everyone feels that they are part of something larger.

Passion breeds fellowship.

A colleague of mine once said, “emotions are contagious.” Passion, excitement, and engagement bring people together. I mentioned earlier that I am a private person, but I’ve learned over the years that there is no “work Jim” and “home Jim” — I cannot separate depending on where I am. That has meant that I’ve also learned to share more of myself with colleagues — to be enthusiastic and excited about what we’re doing, what is accomplished and to celebrate victories and mourn losses together. It is far cry from what I used to think executives should be — stoic, impersonal, stand-offish and I’m very comfortable with that.

Growth comes from hitting a wall

When things are moving along smoothly, it is easy to think you are progressing and just keep going along. I’ve come to realize that doing what I already know how to do is not growth. That when I’m stuck or something has not worked as it should, that’s when I learn or grow. Understanding this has made it possible for me to take leaps and try things I might not once have tried, recognizing that if I stumble or even fail, there’s value in it.

Don’t just do something. Sit there. Sometimes we act without thinking.

I’m an engineer at heart. Something is broken and I want to fix it. Sometimes, something isn’t broken, and I still want to fix it. Raised in a culture that is biased toward action, I want to take action. Inaction is seen as lazy, not aggressive, etc. And yet studies have shown that when you assemble a small team to perform an ad hoc task, groups jump to the “doing part,” bypassing or short-circuiting the thinking part. I’ve learned that while, yes, it is necessary to get things done, I will be much more likely to succeed if I do not underestimate the part of the process that includes designing the vision or plan. So, I have learned to just be still at times and let my mind wander. And sometimes, amazing ideas or solutions emerge because I’ve allowed them room to sprout.

Kimberly Young, founder of Forever Young Management Services, LLC

Can you briefly tell our readers about your experience with managing a team and giving feedback?

My experience derives from serving in various leadership capacities within Toastmasters International over the course of eight years. As a Toastmaster, one of the first things learned is the importance of feedback and making it valuable for the person receiving it. In other words, feedback shouldn’t be filled with fluff but straightforward and beneficial. When I moved into leadership roles, managing various teams, I found it easier to address and course correct situations since I was used to the same nature from Toastmasters. These skills I learned proved invaluable within many jobs as a team leader/ supervisor and trainer. My approach has always been direct yet considerate and with tact. On numerous occasions I have been praised for the tactics I use; however, I attribute it to harnessing the experiences learned from Toastmasters. As I mentioned earlier, I am a solopreneur; nonetheless, the skills I learned about leadership will help when I am ready to hire a team.

This might seem intuitive, but it will be constructive to spell it out. Can you share with us a few reasons why giving honest and direct feedback is essential to being an effective leader?

Indirect and misleading feedback create false lies and, in some cases, false hope. It leaves room for error or for someone to miss what is necessary to accomplish a task. I have found in most cases when leaders sugarcoat feedback due to fear of rejection or likeability, they are doing a disservice to the person needing the feedback. However, when honest and sincere feedback is done right — communication, collaboration, productivity, and efficiency increase. [...]

