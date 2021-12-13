STADION MONEY MANAGEMENT RANKED THIRD YEAR IN A ROW AMONG BEST PLACES TO WORK IN MONEY MANAGEMENT

Stadion Money Management is proud and honored to be designated for the third year in a row as one of the Best Places to Work In Money Management.

I am honored that our firm has received this designation for the third year in a row, which shows the passion our employees have for helping people with their retirement.” — Jud Doherty, President and Chief Executive Officer

WATKINSVILLE, GEORGIA, USA, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stadion Money Management is proud and honored to be designated for the third year in a row as one of the Best Places to Work In Money Management. This achievement is awarded by institutional investment publication Pensions & Investments and is granted based on the results of double-blind research via company survey. Stadion previously received the designation in 2019 and 2020.

Pensions & Investments partners with Best Companies Group, an independent research firm specializing in identifying great places to work and conducts a two-part survey process of employers and their employees. Notable among Stadion employee comments was feedback on the company’s family-like atmosphere, positive work culture and availability of tools needed for job success. Stadion employees participated in this survey at a rate of 13% over the reported response average.

“We focus on the needs of each individual in a retirement plan, through the delivery of personalized services,” remarked Jud Doherty, President and Chief Executive Officer. “I am honored that our firm has received this designation for the third year in a row, which shows the passion our employees have for helping people with their retirement.” Duane Bernt, Chief Administrative Officer and Chief Financial Officer, said of the results, “Stadion’s innovative culture results in employees nimbly developing and deploying solutions to help individuals with their retirement. To know that our staff feels well appreciated and valued is a point of both professional and personal pride.”

###

About Stadion Money Management

Established in 1993, Stadion Money Management is an independent firm headquartered near Athens, Georgia. Stadion works with financial professionals, asset managers and recordkeepers to build custom retirement plan and participant level investment solutions. Visit Stadion Money Management at www.stadionmoney.com

About Pensions & Investments

Pensions & Investments, owned by Crain Communications Inc., is the 49-year-old global news source of money management. P&I is written for executives at defined benefit and defined contribution retirement plans, endowments, foundations, and sovereign wealth funds, as well as those at investment management and other investment-related firms. Pensions & Investments provides timely and incisive coverage of events affecting the money management and retirement businesses. Visit www.pionline.com

Third-party rankings and recognition from rating services or publications are no guarantee of future investment success. Stadion provided payment to Best Companies Group to participate in the survey and does not necessarily correlate with responses provided by Stadion Employees and the resulting ranking. Rankings and recognition also do not ensure that a client or prospective client will experience a higher level of performance or results. These ratings should not be construed as an endorsement of the adviser by any client, nor are they representative of any one client’s evaluation. Generally, ratings, rankings, and recognition are based on information prepared and submitted by Stadion. A more thorough disclosure of the criteria used in any of these rankings can be provided upon request.

The opinions expressed are those of Stadion Money Management and are subject to change without notice. Stadion is a registered investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. More information about Stadion’s investment advisory services can be found in its Form ADV Part 2, which is available upon request.

SMM-122021-614