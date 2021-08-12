FRANKLIN TEMPLETON PARTNERS WITH STADION TECHNOLOGY TO POWER NEW PERSONALIZED MANAGED ACCOUNT SOLUTION

Franklin Templeton has engaged Stadion to provide technology and consulting services to support Franklin Templeton’s Goals Optimization Engine.

WATKINSVILLE, GA, USA, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Franklin Templeton today announced that it has engaged Stadion, an independent firm focused on delivering personalized participant account solutions in the advisor sold defined contribution market, to provide technology and consulting services to support Franklin Templeton’s Goals Optimization Engine (GOE), which offers personalized investment solutions to retirement plan participants.

“Stadion’s technology is a critical component of our strategy to distribute GOE, which we believe is the next evolution of retirement plan investing,” said Yaqub Ahmed, Head of Retirement, Insurance & 529 – U.S. for global asset management firm Franklin Templeton. “Stadion has a long track record of building and maintaining managed account-specific technology. We are looking forward to leveraging their framework and expertise to deliver GOE to retirement plan participants who are clearly demonstrating demand for more personalized solutions.”

“Franklin Templeton shares our belief that personalized solutions represent the future of retirement plan investing. We are thrilled to partner with Franklin Templeton to help bring GOE to the market in an efficient and scalable way,” said Jud Doherty, President & CEO of Stadion Money Management.

GOE is Franklin Templeton’s proprietary technology that enables advisors and financial services firms to deliver personalized, high-value services to end-investors at greater scale. Based on proprietary research that won the prestigious Harry Markowitz Award in 2018[i], GOE combines Franklin Templeton Investment Solutions’ portfolio construction expertise with dynamic programming to deliver individualized portfolio pathways based upon an individual's unique goals. With the ability to handle multiple investor goals, GOE uses probability of success as the driver for the initial asset allocation and each reallocation in order to maximize likelihood of achieving the goal. Portfolio paths further adapt to client changes and market events.

Stadion Technology provides consulting and technology to advisors and asset managers entering the managed account and participant advice space.

“We have built technology that can be used by firms like Franklin Templeton to bring their product to life. We are excited to work with the great team at Franklin Templeton to deliver GOE to participants nationwide,” said Michael Chlan, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Operations Officer of Stadion Money Management.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN], is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 165 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company brings extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has over 70 years of investment experience and over $1.5 trillion in assets under management as of July 31, 2021. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About Stadion Money Management

Established in 1993, Stadion Money Management is an independent firm headquartered near Athens, Georgia. Stadion works with financial professionals, asset managers and recordkeepers to build custom retirement plan and participant level investment solutions. Visit Stadion Money Management at www.stadionmoney.com

