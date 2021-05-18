STADION ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF RETIREMENT MANAGED ACCOUNT TECHNOLOGY BUSINESS

Stadion offers its retirement managed account tech to asset managers & advisory firms to power their ability to offer managed accounts to retirement plans.

Taking our managed account technology, which we've been operating for years, and making it available to other organizations is a natural progression in our firm's growth.” — Jud Doherty, President and CEO

WATKINSVILLE, GEORGIA, USA, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stadion Money Management, an independent managed account provider that offers personalized retirement services to plan sponsors and their participants, announced the launch of Stadion Technology. Stadion will now offer its retirement managed account technology to asset managers and advisory firms to power their ability to offer managed accounts to retirement plans.

Demand from asset managers for Stadion Technology drove Stadion’s decision to launch this new business line. Connectivity between an asset manager and recordkeeper is key to enabling participant customization. Since 2004, Stadion has built recordkeeping integrations for participant account management.

“Stadion’s goal is to become the leader in delivering personalized account solutions in the advisor sold defined contribution market. In order to achieve this goal, we recognize that we need to deliver more than just our own managed account to the marketplace," said Jud Doherty, President and CEO. “Our firm values the impact personalization can have on an individual's retirement. Taking our managed account technology, which we've been operating for years, and making it available to other organizations is a natural progression in our firm's growth.”

About Stadion Money Management

Established in 1993, Stadion Money Management is an independent firm headquartered near Athens, Georgia. Stadion works with financial professionals and recordkeepers to build custom retirement plan and participant level investment solutions. As of 4/30/21, Stadion managed approximately $3.1 billion. Visit Stadion Money Management at www.stadionmoney.com



Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Investments are subject to risk, and any of Stadion’s investment strategies may lose money. Forward looking statements cannot be guaranteed. There is no assurance of the future performance of any Stadion account. The opinions expressed are those of Stadion Money Management and are subject to change without notice. Stadion is a registered investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. More information about Stadion’s investment advisory services can be found in its Form ADV Part 2, which is available upon request. SMM-052021-353

