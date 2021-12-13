THE ABRAHAMIC BUSINESS CIRCLE CELEBRATES THE JOURNEY OF PATRICK MALEK AT THE INVESTMENT SUMMIT 2021, LET MONEY TALK

Patrick Malek at The Abrahamic Business Circle

“30 years of Business Excellence in the Middle East”

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Abrahamic Business Circle celebrates the recognition of excellence at the Investment Summit 2021, Let Money Talk which was held last December 8, 2021 at TAJ-Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The award is given to worthy high-profile individuals or institutions that deserve all the praise for a remarkable milestone. It is a prestigious honor that serves to recognize the best of the best of influential people.

The Abrahamic Business Circle bestows the “30 Years of Business Excellence in the Middle East” recognition award to Patrick Malek in the MILESTONE ACHIEVEMENT CATEGORY. In celebration of his 30 years of accomplishment, loyalty and significant contributions to business communities in the Middle East.

Patrick Malek, is the Founder and Executive Managing Director of Tradeluxe, Ltd, a company that specializes in the distribution and marketing of beauty, fashion, and consumer products. He has been traveling and dealing with the Middle East for the last 30 years and has witnessed the evolution in the region since 1990.

“Inspired by my father, I always have the special feel of the region. The Fragrance industry has been an important part of the culture of the Middle East, since the early days they love perfumes even men and women alike especially French perfumes with brands like Balmain, Ferrari and many of them. There has been a big evolution in the region and it has become more structured where we originally came from a trading region where people are traders with limited stocks but today most of the international chains are here like Sephora, Bloomingdales and Harvey Nichols to name a few. Dubai is a huge tourism platform and people coming here love shopping and there is a beautiful shopping environment where you could not find in the rest of the world. Dubai Mall is the iconic mall where you can find the biggest exposure for all the brands and also, we are dealing with Outlet Malls that became very trendy. It is new compared to Europe because people want value for money. During the corona times, people want to access things at a reasonable price so this is what we also offer nowadays”, Patrick said.

“The Abraham Accord has been a game-changer and I have been the witness of the business evolution in the region. Now the Economic Diplomacy has it’s full meaning and the credit goes to H.E. Dr.Dr.h.c. Raphael Nagel for promoting this philosophy that is so important to the business world”, Patrick continues on in an exclusive interview.

H.E. Dr.Dr. Raphael Nagel, is the founder and chairman of The Abrahamic Business Circle and his vision is to bridge opportunities by steadfastly promoting Economic Diplomacy through business.

About The Abrahamic Business Circle:

The Abrahamic Business Circle promotes economic diplomacy through business founded and chaired by H.E. Dr.Dr.h.c. Raphael Nagel. The global networking group provides its members with a worldwide network of contacts to raise capital, buy and sell companies, locate potential investments, joint-ventures, distribution channels and new clients. The organization is an apolitical and areligious group.

