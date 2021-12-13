Nextbrain Introduces a New Internet of Things (IoT) Solution
We are glad that we have introduced IoT solutions capable of extending remote device management capacity while setting a high bar for scalability and security”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the present day, there are many futuristic technologies that are known by the general public and one such technology is the Internet of Things(IoT). IoT connects everyday objects, that is hardware with the help of specialized software to the internet. This helps them exchange data which opens a world of possibilities like remote control and analytics of such software. A vast amount of control can be easily achieved and big data applications and device telemetry data can then be integrated with such solutions to ensure quality for enterprise IoT customers.
— Mr. Saran Raj
Presently IoT technology is rapidly growing and is primarily used in Industries. There are more than 10 billion IoT-enabled devices in 2021, and IoT is also slowly rolling out solutions for non-industrial users. It is already set to achieve significantly in the industrial sector, with services like smart city, intelligent traffic monitoring and smart parking being planned. Individuals also benefit from this technology, as the possibility of smart homes and intelligent hardware control becomes reality through IoT apps that operate in low network bandwidths.
Nextbrain Technologies helps build new IoT solutions that take advantage of recent advancements in this technology. We provide functional design by integrating time-tested app development practices with UX and UI design. We have in-house UX designers that design every aspect of the customer experience with our IoT solutions. We design both consumer and industrial IoT solutions and specialize in mobile apps that have IoT capabilities. With over 5.2 billion smartphone users we can easily see why IoT application development is in a boom.
He further added that “Our IoT solution gives the capacity to use resources as efficiently as possible and provides personalized services for each customer”. Security is the biggest concern in IoT devices as of now, and one should always invest in a good mobile app development company if they are making apps to ensure this issue is looked at carefully. A capable app development company will ensure the physical security of all hardware devices apart from security at the software level. We at Nextbrain Focus on abstraction layers that are capable of handling multiple requirements of the service, and we only use trusted microcontrollers, frameworks and platforms for developing our IoT apps.
About Nextbrain
Nextbrain is a top mobile app and software development company that is located in Toronto, Canada. We are an international company that was founded in 2016 and also have offices in the United States and India. We have made a name for ourselves in the areas of both mobile and web-based applications. We have expertise in various technologies like React Native, Flutter, Swift and much more for mobile app development. Our UI designers use a combination of HTML5, CSS and javascript for the UI and our back end is made from various languages like node.js, Python, React.js and many more.
Our IoT solutions hope to deliver more control and interconnectedness along with various hardware while ensuring the security of data. We always try to ensure features like automatic device discovery and sync, bulk operations, detailed analytics and remote troubleshooting are present for our IoT software solutions. We hope to integrate customer experience through IoT and make it easier for them to control their devices.
Saran Raj
Nextbrain
+1 4379893995
saran@nextbrain.ca
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other