787 Coffee takes “The Best Coffee - People’s Choice Awards"

The Best Coffee & Chocolate People’s Choice Awards by the Coffee & Chocolate Expo of Puerto Rico goes to 787 Coffee and Latier Chocolate

We serve coffee to serve humans.”
— Brandon Ivan Pena
SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, PUERTO RICO, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Coffee and Chocolate Expo is the largest gastronomic event in Puerto Rico. Focused on giving the more than 10,000 coffee and chocolate lovers a great variety of exhibitors of brands of coffee, chocolate, cookies, sweets, breads, among other delicious products to taste and enjoy the best of both industries together.

This years’ event is extremely special as the expo hosts it’s first event after pandemic.

787 Coffee takes the 1st place of ‘The Best Coffee People’s Choice Awards’ & Latier Chocolate takes the 1st place as ‘The Best Chocolate People's Choice Awards" of the 10th edition of The Coffee & Chocolate Expo of Puerto Rico.

787 Coffee is a from farm to cup coffee
Company. ‘Grown here, not imported here’ says Brandon Pena, 787 Coffee, CEO.

787 Coffee growns, processes and roasts their coffee beans in Maricao, Puerto Rico, in their farm, Hacienda Iluminada.

By humans FOR HUMANS

‘We bought a farm in 2014, we hustled, we pushed, we learned, we started with lots of dreams and hungry to learn & impact.
We did our first Coffee & Chocolate Expo with a home espresso machine (we had no money to buy a professional one) and years later, non stop work, amazing humans by our side making this dream a reality we bring the BEST COFFEE award to Maricao, our beautiful town, our beautiful paradise.
We are in business because of the amazing caffeinated humans that support us daily’ said Brandon

In love with Puerto Rican Coffee.

