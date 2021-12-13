The Kennebunk Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 72 -year-old Daniel Quinn of Kennebunk. Quinn was last seen at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, December 12, 2021 at his residence on Portage Rd. in Kennebunk. Quinn is driving a green Nissan Titan, Maine Registration Plate 91448. The truck has magnet advertisements on both doors featuring three horse heads and the name BLIXX. Quinn may be experiencing neurological issues from a recent fall. Quinn is a white male, 6’ 2”, 225 lbs. with gray hair and green eyes.

Anyone who sees Daniel Quinn or has information should contact the Kennebunk Police Department at 207.324.3644. Thank you for your assistance in this matter.