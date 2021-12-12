Submit Release
News Search

There were 70 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 182,378 in the last 365 days.

Silver Alert - Alfonso Bustamante Active

Alfonso Bustamante, 85-years-old, 5' 6", 135 lbs, gray hair, brown eyes, last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, black shirt, blue jeans, and gray loafers. Alfonso was last seen at his home in the area of W Calle Tetakusim and S Camino De Oeste, near Tucson, at 7 a.m. this morning. He left on foot in an unknown direction. Alfonso suffers from memory problems and believes he lives in Ajo, AZ. If found please contact Pascua Yaqui PD with any information.

You just read:

Silver Alert - Alfonso Bustamante Active

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.