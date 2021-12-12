Silver Alert - Alfonso Bustamante Active

Alfonso Bustamante, 85-years-old, 5' 6", 135 lbs, gray hair, brown eyes, last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, black shirt, blue jeans, and gray loafers. Alfonso was last seen at his home in the area of W Calle Tetakusim and S Camino De Oeste, near Tucson, at 7 a.m. this morning. He left on foot in an unknown direction. Alfonso suffers from memory problems and believes he lives in Ajo, AZ. If found please contact Pascua Yaqui PD with any information.