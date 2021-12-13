DFE's Mack Ben Widdit & Weezy Pacino sit down with CloudTV’s “Clouded Judgement”
“Clouded Judgement” returns with a special edition featuring music label Dont Fold Entertainment’s Mack Ben Widdit and Weezy Pacino.RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Don’t Fold Entertainment labelmates; Mack Ben Widdit and Weezy Pacino sit down with CloudTV’s “Clouded Judgement”.
“Clouded Judgement” returns with a special edition featuring music label Dont Fold Entertainment’s Mack Ben Widdit and Weezy Pacino. Both rising artists hailing out of Richmond, VA gained the attention of their label DFE making moves within their own city first and now they’re ready to take over the world.
In this episode of “Clouded Judgement” Mack Ben Widdit & Weezy Pacino from DFE sit down and discuss life on the road, and their recent tour with QC.
They also discuss Mack Ben Widdit's current project “Bigger Amount” which is available for streaming on all platforms, and the visuals can be found on YouTube. The track was produced by VS on The Track and visuals directed by Teon Production.
They discuss Weezy Pacino current project “Don’t Play Wit Me”; an in house DFE produced track that is available for streaming on all platforms now.
They also take it ‘tothecloud’ of how life has changed with the recent success and what to look forward to from Mack Ben Widdit & Weezy Pacino.
