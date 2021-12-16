ArtRevSol & Sixx Entertainment present Riiyoo & Lil Lee “Unavailable" | Mixtape
Riiyoo & Lil Lee's "Unavailable" is the duo's 13-track debut project that definitely delivers as promised.
Love the way that she move like a snake on her/ I’m infatuated with the shape of her body. She the type I would want to spend cake on her/ Is she coming I promise I’ll wait on her!”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ArtRevSol & Sixx Entertainment are proud and excited to present Riiyoo & Lil Lee “Unavailable" the much-anticipated mixtape that the streets have been waiting for.
— Riiyoo & Lil Lee
Riiyoo & Lil Lee are the hottest emerging duo from the new hip hop mecca, Atlanta, GA. With a year full of consistent releases of new music it’s clear that Riiyoo & Lil Lee show no signs of letting off the gas. A friendship and business partnership that’s been in the making since childhood, it’s quickly becoming undeniable why they’re known as the "Next To Blow Rap Duo."
Riiyoo & Lil Lee "Unavailable" the mixtape is the 13-track project that delivers as promised. With features from heavyweights, Trouble and VL Deck, this instant street classic is jam-packed with hits. Producer G1 graces several tracks with his talent. There are several tracks that fans will already be familiar with and several more ready to be added to regular rotation and streaming playlists!! There is just so much good to say about this mixtape. It truly is jam-packed!!
Head over to a streaming platform, and start listening to Riiyoo & Lil Lee’s “Unavailable” today!!
Tracklist:
01. Riiyoo & Lil Lee - Way Up
02. Riiyoo & Lil Lee - No Sleepin
03. Riiyoo & Lil Lee - Shootout
04. Riiyoo & Lil Lee - Red Light
05. Riiyoo & Lil Lee - Road Rage
06. Riiyoo & Lil Lee - Unavailable
07. Riiyoo & Lil Lee - 10-4
08. Riiyoo & Lil Lee - Stack
09. Riiyoo & Lil Lee - Pray 4 Me (feat. VL Deck)
10. Riiyoo & Lil Lee - Liar
11. Riiyoo & Lil Lee - 3 Shots Of henny
12. Riiyoo & Lil Lee - Snake On Her
13. Riiyoo & Lil Lee - Pass (feat. Trouble)
Be sure to check back often for updates, video releases, pop-up shops, and more.
All links: https://linktr.ee/RiiyooandLilLee
Contact: flygirlstatusllc@gmail.com
Rap Juggernaut
Artist Revenue Solutions
+1 678-243-0244
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other