ArtRevSol & Quickz Muzik Group Present Barlito Barlito “Marathon”
"Pull up, pay a fee and get you what you want." Barlito Barlito opens up shop on this track and invites you to shop with the streets' most respected hustler!!
I’m selling gas like marathon yea my spot like the store Flavors like variety pack kome pay and pick out what you want”HIGH POINT, NC, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The emerging recording artist, Barlito Barlito, from High Point, NC city adjacent to Greensboro, releases his latest single, "Marathon". The way Barlito Barlito been tearing up the road and airwaves with consistent releases and hustle, tells he’s been built for endurance and training for this his whole life.
— Barlito Barlito
“Marathon” is that single that will have everyone putting the pedal to the metal and racing thru the daily grind/hustle full of energy; like that good gas at Marathon.
“Marathon” is a defiant track produced by b1onthat. Barlito Barlito’s keen word play continues to captivate his fans., while continuing to add new fans with each release. Quickly on his way to becoming a household name.
Pull up pay a fee and get that gas like "Marathon" as Barlito Barlito opens up shop on this track and invites everyone to shop with the streets' most respected hustler!! Enjoy "Marathon," Available on ALL streaming platforms by adding it to all playlists and listening to it over and over again.
