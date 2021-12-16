ArtRevSol & Quickz Muzik Group Present Barlito Barlito “Marathon” | Music Video

“Marathon” has everyone racing thru the daily grind/hustle full of energy. With visuals that are straight on gas as Barlito Barlito puts the pedal to the metal.

Kame from hi raq dis ain’t chiraq but I still won’t say shit on the flo Exercise my power for two years I had da whole 5th floor” — Barlito Barlito

HIGH POINT, NC, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- ArtRevSol & Quickz Muzik Group present the visuals to Barlito Barlito Marathon ”.Recording artist, Barlito Barlito, from High Point, NC. A city adjacent to Greensboro, releases the visuals to his latest single, "Marathon". The way Barlito Barlito been tearing up the road and airwaves with consistent releases and hustle you can tell he’s been built for endurance and training for this his whole life.“Marathon” will have everyone racing thru the daily grind/hustle full of energy. With visuals that are straight on gas as Barlito Barlito puts the pedal to the metal in a Slingshot that's white as snow like the ice on his jewelry!“Marathon” is a defiant track produced by b1onthat. Barlito Barlito’s keen word play continues to captivate his fans, while continuing to add new fans with each release. Barlito Barlito is quickly on his way to becoming a household name.Pull up pay a fee and get that gas from "Marathon" as Barlito Barlito opens up shop on this track and invites everyone to shop with the streets' most respected hustler!! Enjoy the visuals for "Marathon," and don’t forget the single is available on ALL streaming platforms.And be sure to follow Barlito Barlito on all social platforms and don’t forget to hit subscribe to Barlito Barlito YouTube cause rumor has it the visuals for “Marathon” are on the way!!Barlito Barlito: https://linktr.ee/barlitobarlito For more info: qmgdalabel@gmail.com | @barlitobarlito_

Barlito Barlito | "Marathon" | Music Video