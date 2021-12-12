Submit Release
RT 7A ARL - CLOSED

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

Shaftsbury Barracks 

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

  

VT ROUTE 7A in both directions is CLOSED in the town of ALRINGTON, near CHURCH ST due to a motor vehicle crash with telephone pole and lines down. 

 

This incident is expected to last for UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.  

 

 

Brianna Dyer

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II

Vermont State Police

1330 Westminster Heights RD

Westminster, Vermont 05158

(802) 722-4600 Business

(802) 722-4690 Fax

Brianna.dyer@vermont.gov

 

