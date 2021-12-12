RT 7A ARL - CLOSED
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Shaftsbury Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
VT ROUTE 7A in both directions is CLOSED in the town of ALRINGTON, near CHURCH ST due to a motor vehicle crash with telephone pole and lines down.
This incident is expected to last for UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
