Submit Release
News Search

There were 392 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,825 in the last 365 days.

Maysa Razavi of Moderna Therapeutics and Derek Morales of Estee Lauder Join the CIPU Education Committee

Global brand executives from Moderna and Estee Lauder join CIPU in support of IP awareness

Their depth of experience in brand management and anti-counterfeiting, and experience with copyright and trade secrets, will help to expand CIPU's educational outreach.”
— Bruce Berman, Chairman, CIPU
NEW YORK, NY, USA, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maysa Razavi, Director of Global Brand Protection and Supply Chain Security for Moderna Therapeutics, and Derek Morales, Associate Counsel, Trademarks, for Estee Lauder, have joined the Center for Intellectual Property Understanding's Education Committee.

Before joining Moderna, the pioneering RNA-based drug and vaccine company, Ms. Razavi managed anti-counterfeiting activity for the International Trademark Association (INTA), which has 35,000 members in 185 countries.

Prior to INTA she served as a senior marketing associate for Ernst & Young and has interned at Chanel and Morgan Stanley. She is licensed to practice by the New York and New Jersey State Bars. Ms. Razavi spoke at CIPU's 2018 IP Awareness Summit held at Columbia University.

Before joining Estee Lauder, Mr. Morales, was a Senior Manager of Intellectual Property at Ralph Lauren, Senior Manager and IP Counsel at Tapestry (Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman), and was in private practice managing IP portfolios and advising clients in creative industries. Earlier in his career he served as Managing Associate, Intellectual Property & Technology Group at Dentons, one of the world's largest law firms.

"CIPU welcomes Maysa and Derek," said Bruce Berman CIPU chairman. "Their depth of experience in brand management and anti-counterfeiting, and experience with copyright and trade secrets, will help to expand CIPU's educational outreach."

CIPU's Education Committee is responsible for helping develop IPBasics.org, an example-driven IP information portal and for launching 'Understanding IP Matters' - From creator to entrepreneur - a six-episode podcast series.

About the Center for Intellectual Property Understanding

The Center for Intellectual Property Understanding (CIPU) is an independent, non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about the impact of IP rights on individuals, business and society. CIPU provides outreach to improve IP literacy, promote sharing and deter theft. Established in 2016, the Center holds events, such as the annual IP Awareness Summit, creates strategic content, publishes reports, and provides a context for discussion and collaboration. www.understandingip.org.

Bruce Berman
Center for IP Understanding
+1 212-508-9664
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Maysa Razavi of Moderna Therapeutics and Derek Morales of Estee Lauder Join the CIPU Education Committee

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Law, Science, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.