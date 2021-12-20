Maysa Razavi of Moderna Therapeutics and Derek Morales of Estee Lauder Join the CIPU Education Committee
Global brand executives from Moderna and Estee Lauder join CIPU in support of IP awareness
Their depth of experience in brand management and anti-counterfeiting, and experience with copyright and trade secrets, will help to expand CIPU's educational outreach.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maysa Razavi, Director of Global Brand Protection and Supply Chain Security for Moderna Therapeutics, and Derek Morales, Associate Counsel, Trademarks, for Estee Lauder, have joined the Center for Intellectual Property Understanding's Education Committee.
Before joining Moderna, the pioneering RNA-based drug and vaccine company, Ms. Razavi managed anti-counterfeiting activity for the International Trademark Association (INTA), which has 35,000 members in 185 countries.
Prior to INTA she served as a senior marketing associate for Ernst & Young and has interned at Chanel and Morgan Stanley. She is licensed to practice by the New York and New Jersey State Bars. Ms. Razavi spoke at CIPU's 2018 IP Awareness Summit held at Columbia University.
Before joining Estee Lauder, Mr. Morales, was a Senior Manager of Intellectual Property at Ralph Lauren, Senior Manager and IP Counsel at Tapestry (Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman), and was in private practice managing IP portfolios and advising clients in creative industries. Earlier in his career he served as Managing Associate, Intellectual Property & Technology Group at Dentons, one of the world's largest law firms.
"CIPU welcomes Maysa and Derek," said Bruce Berman CIPU chairman. "Their depth of experience in brand management and anti-counterfeiting, and experience with copyright and trade secrets, will help to expand CIPU's educational outreach."
CIPU's Education Committee is responsible for helping develop IPBasics.org, an example-driven IP information portal and for launching 'Understanding IP Matters' - From creator to entrepreneur - a six-episode podcast series.
About the Center for Intellectual Property Understanding
The Center for Intellectual Property Understanding (CIPU) is an independent, non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about the impact of IP rights on individuals, business and society. CIPU provides outreach to improve IP literacy, promote sharing and deter theft. Established in 2016, the Center holds events, such as the annual IP Awareness Summit, creates strategic content, publishes reports, and provides a context for discussion and collaboration. www.understandingip.org.
