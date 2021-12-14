Phyllanthus niruri tea extends the effects of the anandamide "bliss molecule."
Phyllanthus niruri tea and extract allow the effects of the anandamide bliss molecule to become more available in your body for longer periods of time.
Phyllanthus niruri tea can have a stimulating effect like a coffee buzz, minus the jitters. While the tea can provide an energy and mood lift, the good news is that it's all natural and caffeine-free.”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phyllanthus niruri contains a molecule that is able to block the enzyme fatty acid amidohydrolase (FAAH), which metabolizes anandamide. Phyllanthus niruri allows the effects of anandamide, popularly known as the “bliss molecule,” to become more available to the human body for longer periods of time. While loose-leaf tea and extract made from Phyllanthus niruri plant contain no caffeine or other stimulants, many global consumers have long wondered why drinking the tea often produces effects akin to a caffeine “buzz.”
Anandamide, the bliss molecule, is an endogenous cannabinoid molecule involved in regulating the endocannabinoid system, which may be the most important physiologic system involved in maintaining human health. Cannabinoids promote homeostasis, or maintenance of a stable internal environment despite fluctuations in the external environment. As such, cannabinoids play a key role in helping the body regulate functions ranging from appetite, sleep, mood regulation, neuroprotection, and immune response.
High levels of anandamide are a catalyst for mood enhancement and decreased fear and anxiety during times of perceived threat. Increased levels of anandamide have been found in the bloodstreams of people who have just completed rigorous exercise, giving credence to the theory of a “runner’s high.” Research also confirms a link between oxytocin – dubbed the “love hormone” – and anandamide.
Anandamide does not remain in the body for long because the endocannabinoid system quickly recycles it via enzyme reduction. Because the body makes anandamide and rapidly metabolizes it, the effects of high levels of anandamide can be achieved by blocking the enzyme FAAH, which metabolizes anandamide.
Phyllanthus niruri does not contain anandamide, and it’s not a precursor (a compound that participates in a chemical reaction that produces another compound). However, Phyllanthus niruri does contain a molecule that inhibits FAAH and the metabolism of anandamide. As a result, Phyllanthus niruri allows the effects of the anandamide bliss molecule to become more available in the human body for longer periods of time.
"Because Phyllanthus niruri tea can have a stimulating effect like a coffee buzz, minus the jitters, our customers often ask if the tea contains caffeine," says Michael Van der Linden, owner of Linden Botanicals. "While the tea can provide something like an energy and mood lift, the good news is that this healthy tea is all natural and caffeine-free.”
Phytochemically rich Phyllanthus niruri, also called Chanca Piedra and Stone Breaker, has powerful antibacterial, antiviral, and biofilm-breaking properties and is best known for helping to eliminate kidney stones and provide support for treatment of chronic illnesses. Phyllanthus niruri blocks the RNA and DNA transferase, slowing or stopping bacteria and viruses from multiplying and allowing a more balanced immune system to deal with the remaining invaders.
By strengthening weak systems and calming overactive ones, Phyllanthus niruri may help the body avoid inflammation and auto-immune diseases. It supports a healthy microbiome, selectively inhibiting the reproduction of pathogenic bacteria without affecting gut-friendly flora. It can also support the renal system, promote a healthy metabolism, reduce hypertension, and reduce stress on the pancreatic system. In addition, it may inhibit Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori), a bacterium linked to Lyme disease and digestive disorders.
“I started Linden Botanicals in order to introduce the world to one of the world’s healthiest teas,” Van der Linden says. “We sell Phyllanthus niruri as a loose-leaf herbal tea and as an extract. We also sell it as one of six healthy extracts in our ShieldsUp Kits. We created this proprietary kit to provide support for colds, flus, coughs, and invading pathogens. To learn more about Phyllanthus niruri, a good place to start is with our Phyllanthus niruri FAQ."
