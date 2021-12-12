Frank Cogliano Drops New Single "Too Bad", Exploding With an Unexpected Dose of Pop Perfection
After the the debut instrumental synth EP 'CRT', producer multi-instrumentalist stuns with a shimmering instant classic that will be stuck in your head for daysBROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Producer Frank Cogliano @CoglianoFrank releases his new pop single "Too Bad" featuring vocalist Neysa Malone. Frank Cogliano is known for his diverse talents and multiple-genre mastery, but he has truly raised the bar with this new single, released December 2021 on his IDDA imprint. A bright and bouncing groove featuring gritty acoustic guitars blended with shimmering synths, the catchy melody might deceive you into thinking this is a light piece of pop sugar. But don't be fooled, on a closer listen you realize it is a brutal put-down post-break up song, as evidenced in the chorus: "Too Bad I'm too Savage for You"
Frank's debut EP "CRT" has wowed audiences and music journalists alike since its release in October 2021, and this single no doubt will continue this success. Frank Cogliano is preparing for the worldwide release on digital and vinyl of his full-length debut album "Computers of the World", set for release in February 2022.
