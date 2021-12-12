Local Business Owner Hopes to Brighten the Holidays for Pinellas County Foster Children

About

Dawn Shannon’s Intuition Salon & Spa is a Neighborhood Boutique Salon offering Premium Organic Hair Color & Color Correction, the most current and fashionable Cuts and Styling, as well as state-of-the-art Straightening, Perms & Extensions. * We use and sell only top-of-the-line professional natural and organic products, so we can give you the best value for your hair, skin and nails. * Dawn and her Intuition Team are committed to the friendliest of expert customer care – We really listen! * All of the Professionals on the Intuition Team have been trained by the top names in the industry, as well as by Dawn herself, so you can expect to get the exceptional results you dream of, every time. A full service salon and day spa, Dawn Shannon’s Intuition Salon and Spa has been well established in the Cleveland Street District in the heart of downtown Clearwater (just minutes from the beach) for over 13 years. And we are very happy to announce that our second location, at 2053 Central Ave in the “edgy & artsy” Grand Central District of St. Petersburg FL., was opened in June, 2014 and is also doing very well. To service Pinellas County even better our newest location opened Nov 1st at 1771 Clearwater-Largo Road. Our Salon and Spa services include the latest techniques and styles to create the perfect look for you. We specialize in color, color correction, organic color, straightening, perms, curly hair and extensions. We also offer a wide variety of other organic services and natural products. We are here to treat, pamper and beautify. That is what we love to do and it shows in our excellent customer service!

