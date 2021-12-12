Local Business Owner Hopes to Brighten the Holidays for Pinellas County Foster Children

The toy drive runs from December 13th through to the 22nd and anyone wishing to make a donation is encouraged to drop new unwrapped toys for all ages at Intuition Salon & Spa located at 16 N. Fort Harrison Ave in downtown Clearwater.

The toy drive runs from December 13th through to the 22nd and anyone wishing to make a donation is encouraged to drop new unwrapped toys for all ages at Intuition Salon & Spa located at 16 N. Fort Harrison Ave in downtown Clearwater.

Overall, there are roughly 22,000 Florida children in out-of-home-care and more than 15,000 of these children are under the age of 10.

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pinellas County, was ranked number two in the state for the number of children placed in foster care during 2020 with around 1,570 children in the system. Overall, there are roughly 22,000 Florida children in out-of-home-care and more than 15,000 of these children are under the age of 10. For many of these children, the holiday season can be especially difficult prompting the owner of Intuition Salon & Spa, Dawn Shannon, to sponsor a toy drive for the Pinellas County Foster and Adoptive Parents Association (PCFAPA). [1,2]

The toy drive runs from December 13th through to the 22nd and anyone wishing to make a donation is encouraged to drop new unwrapped toys for all ages at Intuition Salon & Spa located at 16 N. Fort Harrison Ave in downtown Clearwater. For more information on the event, please call 727-443-2927.

For the past five years, Dawn Shannon’s Intuition Salon & Spa has collected new, unwrapped toys for children of all ages for their Annual Toy Drive to benefit Foster Children in Pinellas County. Previously nominated for the Tampa Bay Business Journal’s Corporate Philanthropy Award, Dawn Shannon has been an active supporter of programs serving children for the past 18 years. Whether it is raising funds for special projects or collecting suitcases and other needed items for children in the foster care system, Shannon is often found working to help those in her community.

“Since first starting my own business over 25 years ago I have always believed in supporting my local area,” states Dawn Shannon.

Shannon is not alone in her belief that as a business owner it is important to give back to the community. By survey, “small businesses donate 250% more than larger businesses to local non-profits and community causes, and a staggering 75% of small business owners donate an average of 6% of their profits to charitable organizations annually.” [3]

About Dawn Shannon: With over 25 years of experience, Dawn Shannon has worked with local and national celebrity client’s around the country and founded Intuition Salon & Spa, specializing in organic hair color, to create a friendlier high-end salon environment. Requiring that every artist working in her salons continue their advanced training in color, cut and style, ensures the quality Dawn demands at Intuition while maintaining a relaxing, professional and fun salon experience.

Sources:
[1] Pinellas now ranks No. 2 in Florida for children in foster care https://www.tampabay.com/news/pinellas/2020/01/17/pinellas-now-ranks-no-2-in-all-florida-for-children-in-foster-care/
[2] Children & Young Adults in Out-of-Home Care – Statewide Last Updated: 11/10/2021 https://www.myflfamilies.com/programs/childwelfare/dashboard/c-in-ooh.shtml
[3] How Do Small Businesses Support Their Communities? https://www.score.org/blog/small-businesses-giving-back-makes-big-impact-local-communities#:~:text=According%20to%20one%20survey%2C%20small,profits%20to%20charitable%20organizations%20annually

Dawn Shannon
Intuition Salon & Spa
+1 727-443-2927
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

Local Business Owner Hopes to Brighten the Holidays for Pinellas County Foster Children

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Dawn Shannon
Intuition Salon & Spa
+1 727-443-2927
Company/Organization
Intuition Salon & Spa
16 N. Ft. Harrison Ave.
Clearwater, Florida, 33755
United States
+1 727-443-2927
Visit Newsroom
About

Dawn Shannon’s Intuition Salon & Spa is a Neighborhood Boutique Salon offering Premium Organic Hair Color & Color Correction, the most current and fashionable Cuts and Styling, as well as state-of-the-art Straightening, Perms & Extensions. * We use and sell only top-of-the-line professional natural and organic products, so we can give you the best value for your hair, skin and nails. * Dawn and her Intuition Team are committed to the friendliest of expert customer care – We really listen! * All of the Professionals on the Intuition Team have been trained by the top names in the industry, as well as by Dawn herself, so you can expect to get the exceptional results you dream of, every time. A full service salon and day spa, Dawn Shannon’s Intuition Salon and Spa has been well established in the Cleveland Street District in the heart of downtown Clearwater (just minutes from the beach) for over 13 years. And we are very happy to announce that our second location, at 2053 Central Ave in the “edgy & artsy” Grand Central District of St. Petersburg FL., was opened in June, 2014 and is also doing very well. To service Pinellas County even better our newest location opened Nov 1st at 1771 Clearwater-Largo Road. Our Salon and Spa services include the latest techniques and styles to create the perfect look for you. We specialize in color, color correction, organic color, straightening, perms, curly hair and extensions. We also offer a wide variety of other organic services and natural products. We are here to treat, pamper and beautify. That is what we love to do and it shows in our excellent customer service!

Dawn Shannon’s Intuition Salon & Spa

More From This Author
Local Business Owner Hopes to Brighten the Holidays for Pinellas County Foster Children
Intuition Salon & Spa: How One Local Business is Growing with the Changes to the Beauty Industry
Intuition Salon & Spa Brightens the Holidays for Florida’s Foster Children
View All Stories From This Author