Local Business Owner Hopes to Brighten the Holidays for Pinellas County Foster Children
Overall, there are roughly 22,000 Florida children in out-of-home-care and more than 15,000 of these children are under the age of 10.CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pinellas County, was ranked number two in the state for the number of children placed in foster care during 2020 with around 1,570 children in the system. Overall, there are roughly 22,000 Florida children in out-of-home-care and more than 15,000 of these children are under the age of 10. For many of these children, the holiday season can be especially difficult prompting the owner of Intuition Salon & Spa, Dawn Shannon, to sponsor a toy drive for the Pinellas County Foster and Adoptive Parents Association (PCFAPA). [1,2]
The toy drive runs from December 13th through to the 22nd and anyone wishing to make a donation is encouraged to drop new unwrapped toys for all ages at Intuition Salon & Spa located at 16 N. Fort Harrison Ave in downtown Clearwater. For more information on the event, please call 727-443-2927.
For the past five years, Dawn Shannon’s Intuition Salon & Spa has collected new, unwrapped toys for children of all ages for their Annual Toy Drive to benefit Foster Children in Pinellas County. Previously nominated for the Tampa Bay Business Journal’s Corporate Philanthropy Award, Dawn Shannon has been an active supporter of programs serving children for the past 18 years. Whether it is raising funds for special projects or collecting suitcases and other needed items for children in the foster care system, Shannon is often found working to help those in her community.
“Since first starting my own business over 25 years ago I have always believed in supporting my local area,” states Dawn Shannon.
Shannon is not alone in her belief that as a business owner it is important to give back to the community. By survey, “small businesses donate 250% more than larger businesses to local non-profits and community causes, and a staggering 75% of small business owners donate an average of 6% of their profits to charitable organizations annually.” [3]
About Dawn Shannon: With over 25 years of experience, Dawn Shannon has worked with local and national celebrity client’s around the country and founded Intuition Salon & Spa, specializing in organic hair color, to create a friendlier high-end salon environment. Requiring that every artist working in her salons continue their advanced training in color, cut and style, ensures the quality Dawn demands at Intuition while maintaining a relaxing, professional and fun salon experience.
