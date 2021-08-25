Intuition Salon & Spa: How One Local Business is Growing with the Changes to the Beauty Industry
Thinking outside the box, this business owner saw the changes which occurred in 2020 as an opportunity to learn and grow using social media.CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the past year the beauty industry changed forever. People are going longer between appointments and even resorting to DIY treatments, cuts and color at home. While this change to the industry left many wondering if they will be able to survive, local salon owner and celebrity stylist Dawn Shannon, saw this change as an opportunity to grow.
Opening her first salon, Intuition Salon & Spa, in downtown Clearwater 18 years ago, Shannon and her salon have been a longtime fixture in downtown Clearwater. Having successfully weathered the nationwide economic depression during 2008, Shannon knew that what was happening during 2020 was going to hit her industry hard and possibly change it for good.
“I’ve been doing this a long time and I knew that I could either sit tight and wait and see or I could look to the future and grow with the changes,” stated Dawn Shannon. “I’ve never been one to wait so I decided to figure out how I could change my way of doing business and grow.”
Nominated for the Tampa Bay Business Journal’s Business Woman of the Year Award in 2019, Shannon had the experience and skills to rework how her salon attracts and retains clients. Using short form videos on social media, such as TikTok, Dawn has been able to engage more people than every before and this is helping her to succeed in an industry where 36% of the sector remains completely dependent on government support to be able to open its doors and 57% are worried about clients coming back at all.
With a little bit of something for everyone, the videos cover quick and easy beauty, hair and style tips. Shannon is also able to use these videos to promote fabulous brands she has discovered such as High Maintenance, a new organic product line that delivers real results. According to Mayvenn, TikTok alone has made tremendous changes to the haircare industry stating in a recent article that, “people look at TikTok for new styles, products and tutorials on how to do their own hair. Hairstylists and business owners have been put on the map and gained followers, clientele and customers all due to 60 second or less videos.” This same article goes on to report that, “the app has changed us – affecting not only how we consume media on a daily basis but also how we decide to do our hair and which products we choose to purchase.”
“I couldn’t agree more, using TikTok and video shorts has changed the way I do business, how I interact with my clients and how new clients find me,” said Shannon. “We have entered a new era and I believe the changes I have made are going to help me to expand my business.”
About Dawn Shannon: With over 25 years of experience, Dawn Shannon has worked with local and national celebrity client’s around the country and founded Intuition Salon & Spa to create a friendlier high-end salon environment, where every client can experience the Intuition Magic. Requiring that every artist working in her salons continue their advanced training in color, cut and style, ensures the quality Dawn demands at Intuition while maintaining a relaxing, professional and fun salon experience. Specializing in organic hair color and color correction. For more information visit http://www.dawn-shannon.com/. To learn more about Intuition Salon & Spa please visit http://www.intuitionsalonandspa.com/
