Intuition Salon & Spa Brightens the Holidays for Florida’s Foster Children
By survey, a staggering 75% of small business owners donate an average of 6% of their profits to charitable organizations annually.CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to statistics, there are 6,000 children in the foster system between Hillsborough, Pasco, and Pinellas County Florida and the average age of these children is 9 years old. [1] For many of these children, the holiday season can be especially difficult prompting local business owner Dawn Shannon to once again sponsor a toy drive.
For the past four years, Dawn Shannon’s Intuition Salon & Spa has collected new, unwrapped toys for children of all ages for their Annual Toy Drive to benefit foster children in Pinellas County. Not one to only think of those in need just during the holidays, Ms. Shannon has also organized drives to collect suitcases and other needed items for children in the foster care system. All too often when a child is moved from one home to another, whatever personal belongings they have are carried in a trash bag.
Nominated in 2016 for the Tampa Bay Business Journal’s Corporate Philanthropy Award, the owner of Intuition Salon & Spa, Dawn Shannon has been an active supporter of programs serving children for the past 17 years. “Giving back to the community and helping children is important to me especially this time of year,” said Shannon.
Shannon is not alone in her belief that as a business owner it is important to give back to the community. By survey, “small businesses donate 250% more than larger businesses to local non-profits and community causes, and a staggering 75% of small business owners donate an average of 6% of their profits to charitable organizations annually.” [2]
Whether it is collecting toys for the holidays, helping to send an impoverished young woman in Honduras to beauty school so she can help support her family when she graduates or working with local youth employment programs; giving back to the community is simply how Dawn Shannon chooses to live her life.
To learn more about Dawn Shannon and Intuition Salon & Spa please visit http://www.intuitionsalonandspa.com/
About Dawn Shannon: With over 25 years of experience, Dawn Shannon has worked with local and national celebrity client’s around the country and founded Intuition Salon & Spa to create a friendlier high-end salon environment, where every client can experience the Intuition Magic. Requiring that every artist working in her salons continue their advanced training in color, cut and style, ensures the quality Dawn demands at Intuition while maintaining a relaxing, professional and fun salon experience. Specializing in organic hair color and color correction, Dawn Shannon’s Intuition Salon & Spa has three locations in the Tampa Bay area. For more information visit http://www.dawn-shannon.com/
Sources:
[1] Promise Love Foundation http://www.promiselovefoundation.org/statistics/
[2] How Do Small Businesses Support Their Communities? https://www.score.org/blog/small-businesses-giving-back-makes-big-impact-local-communities#:~:text=According%20to%20one%20survey%2C%20small,profits%20to%20charitable%20organizations%20annually
Dawn Shannon
Intuition Salon & Spa
+1 727-443-2927
dawngillion@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn