Intuition Salon & Spa Brightens the Holidays for Florida’s Foster Children

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to statistics, there are 6,000 children in the foster system between Hillsborough, Pasco, and Pinellas County Florida and the average age of these children is 9 years old. [1] For many of these children, the holiday season can be especially difficult prompting local business owner Dawn Shannon to once again sponsor a toy drive.

For the past four years, Dawn Shannon’s Intuition Salon & Spa has collected new, unwrapped toys for children of all ages for their Annual Toy Drive to benefit foster children in Pinellas County. Not one to only think of those in need just during the holidays, Ms. Shannon has also organized drives to collect suitcases and other needed items for children in the foster care system. All too often when a child is moved from one home to another, whatever personal belongings they have are carried in a trash bag.

Nominated in 2016 for the Tampa Bay Business Journal’s Corporate Philanthropy Award, the owner of Intuition Salon & Spa, Dawn Shannon has been an active supporter of programs serving children for the past 17 years. “Giving back to the community and helping children is important to me especially this time of year,” said Shannon.

Shannon is not alone in her belief that as a business owner it is important to give back to the community. By survey, “small businesses donate 250% more than larger businesses to local non-profits and community causes, and a staggering 75% of small business owners donate an average of 6% of their profits to charitable organizations annually.” [2]

Whether it is collecting toys for the holidays, helping to send an impoverished young woman in Honduras to beauty school so she can help support her family when she graduates or working with local youth employment programs; giving back to the community is simply how Dawn Shannon chooses to live her life.

To learn more about Dawn Shannon and Intuition Salon & Spa please visit http://www.intuitionsalonandspa.com/

About Dawn Shannon: With over 25 years of experience, Dawn Shannon has worked with local and national celebrity client’s around the country and founded Intuition Salon & Spa to create a friendlier high-end salon environment, where every client can experience the Intuition Magic. Requiring that every artist working in her salons continue their advanced training in color, cut and style, ensures the quality Dawn demands at Intuition while maintaining a relaxing, professional and fun salon experience. Specializing in organic hair color and color correction, Dawn Shannon’s Intuition Salon & Spa has three locations in the Tampa Bay area. For more information visit http://www.dawn-shannon.com/

Dawn Shannon’s Intuition Salon & Spa is a Neighborhood Boutique Salon offering Premium Organic Hair Color & Color Correction, the most current and fashionable Cuts and Styling, as well as state-of-the-art Straightening, Perms & Extensions. * We use and sell only top-of-the-line professional natural and organic products, so we can give you the best value for your hair, skin and nails. * Dawn and her Intuition Team are committed to the friendliest of expert customer care – We really listen! * All of the Professionals on the Intuition Team have been trained by the top names in the industry, as well as by Dawn herself, so you can expect to get the exceptional results you dream of, every time. A full service salon and day spa, Dawn Shannon’s Intuition Salon and Spa has been well established in the Cleveland Street District in the heart of downtown Clearwater (just minutes from the beach) for over 13 years. And we are very happy to announce that our second location, at 2053 Central Ave in the “edgy & artsy” Grand Central District of St. Petersburg FL., was opened in June, 2014 and is also doing very well. To service Pinellas County even better our newest location opened Nov 1st at 1771 Clearwater-Largo Road. Our Salon and Spa services include the latest techniques and styles to create the perfect look for you. We specialize in color, color correction, organic color, straightening, perms, curly hair and extensions. We also offer a wide variety of other organic services and natural products. We are here to treat, pamper and beautify. That is what we love to do and it shows in our excellent customer service!

Dawn Shannon’s Intuition Salon & Spa

