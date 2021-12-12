Down Under Bedding Celebrates 35 years in Business
To celebrate the 35th Anniversary of Down Under Bedding is giving away a free feather cluster pillows
This special offer for the premium Made in Canada feather cluster fiber pillows has garnered five-star reviews from our customers below because the long stems of the feathers don't attack you and poke out at night. You can actually get to sleep on your side or back sleeper as everybody sleeps differently and is unique.
Check out some of the reviews left by satisfied customers:
Love these pillows!
These pillows are the best! Super comfortable, and they fluff right back up the next day. I bought these and the wool pillow - they are both super comfortable. These are a bit firmer, more supportive, than the wool one - so if you want a little more softness, I'd go with the wool - if you like more volume to the pillow - these are perfect! I love them both and alternate between the two. I have insomnia, and while these haven't cured that - I'm at least much more comfortable while laying in bed - not tossing and turning :-)
Lauren Psomostithis
About: Feather & Down 2 Pack Pillow:
No more large feathers poking you while you sleep because of the unique properties of the Down Under bedding Prime feather cluster fiber pillow. This unique process removes all the long stems of the feathers and cleans them out so you can sleep comfortably. These pillows are made in Canada and Responsible Down Standard certified by Allied Down.
About Down Under Bedding:
The privately-held Canadian company is held by serial entrepreneur Tony Sagar who is the CEO and founder. Over the years the company has sold millions of dollars in unique bedding private label products and carries other brands like Hush, Tempur-pedic, and PROTECT-A-BED to provide Alternative Sleep Solutions.
Down Under Bedding has always understood that everybody's sleep is different and unique & one size does not fit all. This year also marks the 25th anniversary of the opening of the company's Mississauga retail store & warehouse.
Their flagship retail store used to be at College Park in downtown Toronto for 35 years and the company ships daily orders across North America.
"This bonus pillow offer with a purchase offer is a Thank You to all our customers who have granted us their patronage over the years" according to Founder & CEO Tony Sagar
Tony Sagar
Down Under Bedding
