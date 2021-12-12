H.E. Dr. Dr. h.c. Raphael Nagel welcomed visitors and members to an unparalleled Investment Summit in Dubai.

The Abrahamic Business Circle "Let Money Talk"

The Abrahamic Business Circle Investment Summit proves once again there unique way to connect and transform the way we do business.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Raphael Nagel is a renowned investor, a lobbyist, and a philanthropist who founded The Abrahamic Business Circle in 2020. He dreamed of promoting businesses beyond regions and cultures and creating a central place where worldwide business leaders could come together and connect in an easy and trustful way.

The Abrahamic Business Circle symbolizes unity, family, and tolerance. This distinguished organization is a place for learning, dialogue, and business – open to all and truly reflects the UAE's belief in tolerance and hospitality.

During the year's last event, The Abrahamic Business Circle strived to set the record straight on Investment, with experts from more than 56 countries discussing all the different aspects of investing now and in the future. As an Investment Guru, H.E. Dr. Dr. h.c. Raphael Nagel advises the attendees on how necessary it is to learn from the financial markets and understand the new trends to secure suitable investments.

In a series of panel discussions, attendees got the opportunity to learn and connect from different topics that are modeling the market right now. And in the afterward cocktail, they got the chance to talk and make connections between businesses and companies.

The Abrahamic Business Circle is an exclusive membership organization that organizes events all year round. The organization is the perfect place to grow the global business network and promote companies in a more dynamic and modern market.

